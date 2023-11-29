Teamfight Tactics: Every Set 10 combined item and its statistics

Items have always been at the core of Teamfight Tactics' gameplay. They can enhance certain aspects of champions and allies based on their abilities and traits. Basic items can provide a little buff to champions. However, combining two of the same or different items can provide players with a huge advantage in the title.
This article lists every combined item in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics.
All combined equipment in Teamfight Tactics Set 10
Base combinations
1) Adaptive Helm
Combo
Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Combat Start: Gain different bonuses based on starting position.
- Front Two Rows: 35 Armor and Magic Resist. Receive one Mana when struck by an attack.
- Back Two Rows: 15 Ability Power. Acquire 10 Mana every three seconds.
2) Archangel's Staff
Combo
Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod
Effect
Gain 25 Ability Power every five seconds in combat.
3) Bloodthirster
Combo
B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Unique: Only one ability is applicable per round
- Gain 20% Omnivamp.
- Once per combat at 40% Health, gain a 25% maximum Health Shield that lasts up to five seconds.
4) Blue Buff
Combo
Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess
Effect
Unique: Only one per champion
- The champion's max mana is reduced by 10.
- When the holder gets a takedown, they deal 12% more damage for eight seconds.
5) Bramble Vest
Combo
Chain Vest + Chain Vest
Effect
Cooldown: Two seconds
- Receive 5% max Health.
- Incoming damage is reduced by 15%. When struck by any attack, deal 100 magic damage to all adjacent enemies.
6) Crownguard
Combo
Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod
Effect
Combat start: Gain a 30% max Health Shield for eight seconds.
- When the shield expires, gain 35 Ability Power.
7) Deathblade
Combo
B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
Effect
Deal 8% bonus damage to enemies.
8) Dragon's Claw
Combo
Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Every two seconds, regenerate 5% maximum Health.
9) Edge of Night
Combo
B.F. Sword + Chain Vest
Effect
Unique: Only one per champion
- Once per combat: At 60% Health, briefly become invincible and shed negative effects. Then, gain a 15% bonus Attack Speed.
10) Evenshroud
Combo
Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Reduces armor of enemies within two hexes. Retrieve 20 Armor and Magic Resist for the first 10 seconds of combat.
11) Gargoyle Stoneplate
Combo
Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Receive 10 Armor and 10 Magic Resist for each enemy targeting the holder.
12) Giant Slayer
Combo
B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
Effect
Deal 25% more damage to enemies with more than 1600 maximum Health.
13) Guardbreaker
Combo
Giant's Belt + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Breaks the shield, then deals 25% more damage for three seconds.
14) Guinsoo's Rageblade
Combo
Recurve Bow + Needlessly Large Rod
Effect
Each hit grants a 4% bonus Attack Speed.
15) Hand of Justice
Combo
Tear of the Goddess + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Gain two effects:
- 15% Attack Damage and 15 Ability Power.
- 15% Omnivamp.
Each round randomly doubles any one of these effects.
16) Hextech Gunblade
Combo
B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod
Effect
Grant 22% Omnivamp, which also heals the ally with the lowest health.
17) Infinity Edge
Combo
B.F. Sword + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Abilities can critically strike.
- If the holder's abilities can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage instead.
18) Ionic Spark
Combo
Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Reduces Magic Resist of enemies by 30% within two hexes. When enemies cast an Ability, deal magic damage equal to 160% of their maximum Mana.
19) Jeweled Gauntlet
Combo
Needlessly Large Rod + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Abilities can critically strike.
- If the holder's abilities can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage instead.
20) Last Whisper
Combo
Recurve Bow + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Reduces armor of the target by 30% for three seconds. This effect does not stack.
21) Morellonomicon
Combo
Sparring Gloves + Needlessly Large Rod
Effect
Attacks and Abilities deal 1% burn and 33% wound damage to enemies for 10 seconds.
22) Nashor's Tooth
Combo
Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt
Effect
After casting an Ability, gain 40% Attack Speed for five seconds.
23) Protector's Vow
Combo
Tear of the Goddess + Chain Vest
Effect
Once per combat: At 40% Health, gain a 25% max Health Shield that lasts five seconds and gain 20 Armor and 20 Magic Resist.
24) Quicksilver
Combo
Negatron Cloak + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Unique: Only one per champion
- Combat start: Receive immunity to crowd control for 14 seconds. During this time, gain 4% Attack Speed every two seconds.
25) Rabadon's Deathcap
Combo
Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod
Effect
Deal 8% bonus damage.
26) Red Buff
Combo
Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow
Effect
Deal 8% bonus damage. Attacks and Abilities 1% Burn and 33% Wound enemies for five seconds.
27) Redemption
Combo
Tear of the Goddess + Giant's Belt
Effect
Heal allies within one hex for 15% of their missing Health every five seconds. They also take 10% less damage for five seconds (damage reduction does not stack).
28) Runaan's Hurricane
Combo
Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Attacks fire a bolt at a nearby enemy, dealing 50% of Attack Damage as physical damage.
29) Spear of Shojin
Combo
B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess
Effect
Champions receive five bonus Mana per attack.
30) Statikk Shiv
Combo
Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak
Effect
Every 3rd attack deals 30 magic damage and 30% reduces the magic resist of four enemies for five seconds.
31) Steadfast Heart
Combo
Chain Vest + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Generally reduces incoming damage by 8%. While above 50% Health, take 15% less damage instead.
32) Sterak's Gage
Combo
B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt
Effect
Once per battle at 60% Health, receive 20% max Health and 35% Attack Damage.
33) Sunfire Cape
Combo
Giant's Belt + Chain Vest
Effect
Every two seconds, deal 1% Burn and 33% Wound to an enemy within two hexes for 10 seconds.
34) Tactician's Crown
Combo
Spatula + Spatula
Effect
Your team gains +1 maximum team size.
35) Thief's Gloves
Combo
Sparring Gloves + Sparring Gloves
Effect
Equip two random items that alter each round.
36) Titan's Resolve
Combo
Recurve Bow + Chain Vest
Effect
Gain 2% Attack Damage and 2 Ability Power when attacking or taking damage, stacking up to 25 times.
37) Warmog's Armor
Combo
Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt
Effect
Gain 8% max health.
Emblems
1) 8-bit
Combo
Spatula + Recurve Bow
Effect
The equipped champion gains the 8-Bit trait.
2) Emo
Combo
Spatula + Tear of the Goddess
Effect
The equipped champion gains the Emo trait.
3) HEARTSTEEL
Combo
Spatula + Giant's Belt
Effect
The equipped champion gains the HEARTSTEEL trait.
4) Jazz
Combo
Spatula + Negatron Cloak
Effect
The equipped champion gains the Jazz trait.
5) K/DA
Combo
Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod
Effect
The equipped champion gains the K/DA trait.
6) Pentakill
Combo
Spatula + Chain Vest
Effect
The equipped champion gains the Pentakill trait.
7) Punk
Combo
Spatula + Sparring Gloves
Effect
The equipped champion gains the Punk trait.
8) True Damage
Combo
Spatula + B.F. Sword
Effect
The equipped champion gains the True Damage trait.
These are all basic combined items in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics.