Teamfight Tactics: Every Set 10 combined item and its statistics

Items have always been at the core of Teamfight Tactics' gameplay. They can enhance certain aspects of champions and allies based on their abilities and traits. Basic items can provide a little buff to champions. However, combining two of the same or different items can provide players with a huge advantage in the title.

This article lists every combined item in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics.

All combined equipment in Teamfight Tactics Set 10

Base combinations

1) Adaptive Helm

Combo

Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Combat Start: Gain different bonuses based on starting position.

Front Two Rows: 35 Armor and Magic Resist. Receive one Mana when struck by an attack.

Back Two Rows: 15 Ability Power. Acquire 10 Mana every three seconds.

2) Archangel's Staff

Combo

Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect

Gain 25 Ability Power every five seconds in combat.

3) Bloodthirster

Combo

B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Unique: Only one ability is applicable per round

Gain 20% Omnivamp.

Once per combat at 40% Health, gain a 25% maximum Health Shield that lasts up to five seconds.

4) Blue Buff

Combo

Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess

Effect

Unique: Only one per champion

The champion's max mana is reduced by 10.

When the holder gets a takedown, they deal 12% more damage for eight seconds.

5) Bramble Vest

Combo

Chain Vest + Chain Vest

Effect

Cooldown: Two seconds

Receive 5% max Health.

Incoming damage is reduced by 15%. When struck by any attack, deal 100 magic damage to all adjacent enemies.

6) Crownguard

Combo

Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect

Combat start: Gain a 30% max Health Shield for eight seconds.

When the shield expires, gain 35 Ability Power.

7) Deathblade

Combo

B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword

Effect

Deal 8% bonus damage to enemies.

8) Dragon's Claw

Combo

Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Every two seconds, regenerate 5% maximum Health.

9) Edge of Night

Combo

B.F. Sword + Chain Vest

Effect

Unique: Only one per champion

Once per combat: At 60% Health, briefly become invincible and shed negative effects. Then, gain a 15% bonus Attack Speed.

10) Evenshroud

Combo

Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Reduces armor of enemies within two hexes. Retrieve 20 Armor and Magic Resist for the first 10 seconds of combat.

11) Gargoyle Stoneplate

Combo

Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Receive 10 Armor and 10 Magic Resist for each enemy targeting the holder.

12) Giant Slayer

Combo

B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow

Effect

Deal 25% more damage to enemies with more than 1600 maximum Health.

13) Guardbreaker

Combo

Giant's Belt + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Breaks the shield, then deals 25% more damage for three seconds.

14) Guinsoo's Rageblade

Combo

Recurve Bow + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect

Each hit grants a 4% bonus Attack Speed.

15) Hand of Justice

Combo

Tear of the Goddess + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Gain two effects:

15% Attack Damage and 15 Ability Power.

15% Omnivamp.

Each round randomly doubles any one of these effects.

16) Hextech Gunblade

Combo

B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect

Grant 22% Omnivamp, which also heals the ally with the lowest health.

17) Infinity Edge

Combo

B.F. Sword + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Abilities can critically strike.

If the holder's abilities can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage instead.

18) Ionic Spark

Combo

Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Reduces Magic Resist of enemies by 30% within two hexes. When enemies cast an Ability, deal magic damage equal to 160% of their maximum Mana.

19) Jeweled Gauntlet

Combo

Needlessly Large Rod + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Abilities can critically strike.

If the holder's abilities can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage instead.

20) Last Whisper

Combo

Recurve Bow + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Reduces armor of the target by 30% for three seconds. This effect does not stack.

21) Morellonomicon

Combo

Sparring Gloves + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect

Attacks and Abilities deal 1% burn and 33% wound damage to enemies for 10 seconds.

22) Nashor's Tooth

Combo

Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt

Effect

After casting an Ability, gain 40% Attack Speed for five seconds.

23) Protector's Vow

Combo

Tear of the Goddess + Chain Vest

Effect

Once per combat: At 40% Health, gain a 25% max Health Shield that lasts five seconds and gain 20 Armor and 20 Magic Resist.

24) Quicksilver

Combo

Negatron Cloak + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Unique: Only one per champion

Combat start: Receive immunity to crowd control for 14 seconds. During this time, gain 4% Attack Speed every two seconds.

25) Rabadon's Deathcap

Combo

Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect

Deal 8% bonus damage.

26) Red Buff

Combo

Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow

Effect

Deal 8% bonus damage. Attacks and Abilities 1% Burn and 33% Wound enemies for five seconds.

27) Redemption

Combo

Tear of the Goddess + Giant's Belt

Effect

Heal allies within one hex for 15% of their missing Health every five seconds. They also take 10% less damage for five seconds (damage reduction does not stack).

28) Runaan's Hurricane

Combo

Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Attacks fire a bolt at a nearby enemy, dealing 50% of Attack Damage as physical damage.

29) Spear of Shojin

Combo

B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess

Effect

Champions receive five bonus Mana per attack.

30) Statikk Shiv

Combo

Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak

Effect

Every 3rd attack deals 30 magic damage and 30% reduces the magic resist of four enemies for five seconds.

31) Steadfast Heart

Combo

Chain Vest + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Generally reduces incoming damage by 8%. While above 50% Health, take 15% less damage instead.

32) Sterak's Gage

Combo

B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt

Effect

Once per battle at 60% Health, receive 20% max Health and 35% Attack Damage.

33) Sunfire Cape

Combo

Giant's Belt + Chain Vest

Effect

Every two seconds, deal 1% Burn and 33% Wound to an enemy within two hexes for 10 seconds.

34) Tactician's Crown

Combo

Spatula + Spatula

Effect

Your team gains +1 maximum team size.

35) Thief's Gloves

Combo

Sparring Gloves + Sparring Gloves

Effect

Equip two random items that alter each round.

36) Titan's Resolve

Combo

Recurve Bow + Chain Vest

Effect

Gain 2% Attack Damage and 2 Ability Power when attacking or taking damage, stacking up to 25 times.

37) Warmog's Armor

Combo

Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt

Effect

Gain 8% max health.

Emblems

1) 8-bit

Combo

Spatula + Recurve Bow

Effect

The equipped champion gains the 8-Bit trait.

2) Emo

Combo

Spatula + Tear of the Goddess

Effect

The equipped champion gains the Emo trait.

3) HEARTSTEEL

Combo

Spatula + Giant's Belt

Effect

The equipped champion gains the HEARTSTEEL trait.

4) Jazz

Combo

Spatula + Negatron Cloak

Effect

The equipped champion gains the Jazz trait.

5) K/DA

Combo

Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect

The equipped champion gains the K/DA trait.

6) Pentakill

Combo

Spatula + Chain Vest

Effect

The equipped champion gains the Pentakill trait.

7) Punk

Combo

Spatula + Sparring Gloves

Effect

The equipped champion gains the Punk trait.

8) True Damage

Combo

Spatula + B.F. Sword

Effect

The equipped champion gains the True Damage trait.

These are all basic combined items in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics.