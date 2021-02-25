Create
Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.4 update brings significant changes to the game

Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
Riot Games is set to bring changes to Teamfight Tactics in the form of a mid-patch update (Image via Riot Games)

After Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 officially went live last week, Riot Games has decided to bring in some minor tweaks in the form of a mid-patch update.

Olaf will be getting his AD increased in the League of Legends-based board game to compensate for the Runaan’s Hurricane nerf, which is also coming with the update.

Olaf paired with a Runaan’s Hurricane is one of the most difficult champions to deal with in Teamfight Tactics. He can single-handedly take over games once he reaches tier 3.

Nasus and Nidalee will also be getting some love in the 11.4 mid-patch. Both of these pieces received some harsh nerfs in the previous updates and will be set to receive some boost to their kit in the mid-patch update.

Nidalee will be receiving some damage buffs, while Nasus will have lowered mana costs which will allow him to spam abilities more often.

Additionally, Riot has also fixed a number of bugs that were causing weird interaction for some of the champion pieces, like in the case of Talon and the item Quicksilver.

Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.4 update notes

#1. Teamfight Tactics Champions

Tier 1

Nasus

  • Mana: 0/80 ⇒ 0/70

Nidalee

  • Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 100/150/250 ⇒ 100/175/300

Tier 4

Olaf

  • Ragnarok Cleave effect no longer triggers on Runaan’s Hurricane bolts
  • Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 90

Talon

  • Fixed a bug where Talon would lose his Mana if his target died as he reached full Mana

#2. Teamfight Tactics Items

Quicksilver

  • Fixed a bug where Quicksilver was preventing damage from Nasus’s Wither and blocking some non-CC debuffs (e.g. Grievous Wounds, mana reave)

Runaan’s Hurricane

  • Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane’s bolt was benefiting from damage amp (e.g. Slayer, Giantslayer, Hand of Justice)
Published 25 Feb 2021, 10:51 IST
League of Legends
