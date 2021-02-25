Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.4 update brings significant changes to the game

After Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 officially went live last week, Riot Games has decided to bring in some minor tweaks in the form of a mid-patch update.
Olaf will be getting his AD increased in the League of Legends-based board game to compensate for the Runaan’s Hurricane nerf, which is also coming with the update.
Olaf paired with a Runaan’s Hurricane is one of the most difficult champions to deal with in Teamfight Tactics. He can single-handedly take over games once he reaches tier 3.
Nasus and Nidalee will also be getting some love in the 11.4 mid-patch. Both of these pieces received some harsh nerfs in the previous updates and will be set to receive some boost to their kit in the mid-patch update.
Nidalee will be receiving some damage buffs, while Nasus will have lowered mana costs which will allow him to spam abilities more often.
Additionally, Riot has also fixed a number of bugs that were causing weird interaction for some of the champion pieces, like in the case of Talon and the item Quicksilver.
Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.4 update notes
#1. Teamfight Tactics Champions
Tier 1
Nasus
- Mana: 0/80 ⇒ 0/70
Nidalee
- Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 100/150/250 ⇒ 100/175/300
Tier 4
Olaf
- Ragnarok Cleave effect no longer triggers on Runaan’s Hurricane bolts
- Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 90
Talon
- Fixed a bug where Talon would lose his Mana if his target died as he reached full Mana
#2. Teamfight Tactics Items
Quicksilver
- Fixed a bug where Quicksilver was preventing damage from Nasus’s Wither and blocking some non-CC debuffs (e.g. Grievous Wounds, mana reave)
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane’s bolt was benefiting from damage amp (e.g. Slayer, Giantslayer, Hand of Justice)