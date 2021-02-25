Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.4 update brings significant changes to the game

Riot Games is set to bring changes to Teamfight Tactics in the form of a mid-patch update (Image via Riot Games)

After Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 officially went live last week, Riot Games has decided to bring in some minor tweaks in the form of a mid-patch update.

Olaf will be getting his AD increased in the League of Legends-based board game to compensate for the Runaan’s Hurricane nerf, which is also coming with the update.

Olaf paired with a Runaan’s Hurricane is one of the most difficult champions to deal with in Teamfight Tactics. He can single-handedly take over games once he reaches tier 3.

💥 Micropatch incoming 💥



We’re buffing Nidalee and Nasus and removing Olaf’s Cleave interaction with Hurricane granting him AD to compensate and open up other build paths.



📰 Micropatch here: https://t.co/NEuysI7hT8 pic.twitter.com/c0vpWbBL6w — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 24, 2021

Nasus and Nidalee will also be getting some love in the 11.4 mid-patch. Both of these pieces received some harsh nerfs in the previous updates and will be set to receive some boost to their kit in the mid-patch update.

Nidalee will be receiving some damage buffs, while Nasus will have lowered mana costs which will allow him to spam abilities more often.

Additionally, Riot has also fixed a number of bugs that were causing weird interaction for some of the champion pieces, like in the case of Talon and the item Quicksilver.

Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

Advertisement

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics mid-patch 11.4 update notes

Thank the freaking lord something is changing, I’m tired of entering games and seeing Olaf/Kayle or bust every single game no matter if you run 9 cultist or 8 brawler or anything else — underrated scuba person (@ScubaPerson) February 24, 2021

#1. Teamfight Tactics Champions

Tier 1

Nasus

Mana: 0/80 ⇒ 0/70

Nidalee

Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 100/150/250 ⇒ 100/175/300

Tier 4

Olaf

Ragnarok Cleave effect no longer triggers on Runaan’s Hurricane bolts

Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 90

Talon

Fixed a bug where Talon would lose his Mana if his target died as he reached full Mana

#2. Teamfight Tactics Items

Quicksilver

Fixed a bug where Quicksilver was preventing damage from Nasus’s Wither and blocking some non-CC debuffs (e.g. Grievous Wounds, mana reave)

Runaan’s Hurricane