Teamfight Tactics patch 11.21 official notes: Miss Fortune and Zyra nerfs

The upcoming Teamfight Tactics 11.21 update will not be a big one, and Riot will not be looking to introduce significant changes to the game right before Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets goes live.

Version 11.21 of the League of Legends-based board game will just be introducing some tweaks to certain traits and champions.

The Mystic trait getts buffed along with Lucian and Kayle. However, Miss Fortune, Vel Koz, Zyra, and Akshan will have their names on the nerf list this time around.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up its official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.21 official notes

1) Trait changes

Mystic: Magic resistance buffed from 40/80/150/250 to 40/80/175/300

Abomination: Stage health and attack damage scaling reduced from 16 percent to 13 percent

Legionnaire: Attack speed slightly nerfed from 25/75/135/250 to 25/70/135/250 percent

Sentinel: Attack speed buffed from 20/80/500 to 20/80/600 percent

2) Champions changes

One-cost

Poppy: Buckler Toss damage buffed at three-star from 150/250/400 to 150/250/450

Two-cost

Syndra: Force of Will damage buffed at three-star from 250/350/600 to 250/350/650

Three-cost

Miss Fortune: Make it Rain damage nerfed at three-star from 250/375/600 to 250/375/550

Zyra: Grasping Roots damage nerfed at three-star from 200/300/575 to 200/300/525

Four-cost

Lucian: Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75

Vel’Koz: Lifeform Disintegration Ray damage nerfed slightly from 900/1150/4,000 to 850/1100/4,000

Five-cost

Akshan: Health nerfed from 850 to 800

Kayle: Third Ascension immunity adjusted to every twelfth attack

Kayle: Final Ascension damage buffed from 80/125/4,000 to 90/150/4,000

Gwen: Snip range increased at three-star

Heimerdinger: Damage slightly buffed from 400/600/3,333 to 425/600/3,333

Bug fixes

Gwen’s spell had her base damage, and percent health damage roll for crits separately. The one bug fix in Patch 11.21 will now have both portions of her damage crit at the same time when her ability critically strikes.

