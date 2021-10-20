Teamfight Tactics patch 11.21 official notes: Miss Fortune and Zyra nerfs

The upcoming Teamfight Tactics 11.21 update will not be a big one, and Riot will not be looking to introduce significant changes to the game right before Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets goes live.
Version 11.21 of the League of Legends-based board game will just be introducing some tweaks to certain traits and champions.
The Mystic trait getts buffed along with Lucian and Kayle. However, Miss Fortune, Vel Koz, Zyra, and Akshan will have their names on the nerf list this time around.
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up its official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.21 official notes
1) Trait changes
- Mystic: Magic resistance buffed from 40/80/150/250 to 40/80/175/300
- Abomination: Stage health and attack damage scaling reduced from 16 percent to 13 percent
- Legionnaire: Attack speed slightly nerfed from 25/75/135/250 to 25/70/135/250 percent
- Sentinel: Attack speed buffed from 20/80/500 to 20/80/600 percent
2) Champions changes
One-cost
- Poppy: Buckler Toss damage buffed at three-star from 150/250/400 to 150/250/450
Two-cost
- Syndra: Force of Will damage buffed at three-star from 250/350/600 to 250/350/650
Three-cost
- Miss Fortune: Make it Rain damage nerfed at three-star from 250/375/600 to 250/375/550
- Zyra: Grasping Roots damage nerfed at three-star from 200/300/575 to 200/300/525
Four-cost
- Lucian: Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75
- Vel’Koz: Lifeform Disintegration Ray damage nerfed slightly from 900/1150/4,000 to 850/1100/4,000
Five-cost
- Akshan: Health nerfed from 850 to 800
- Kayle: Third Ascension immunity adjusted to every twelfth attack
- Kayle: Final Ascension damage buffed from 80/125/4,000 to 90/150/4,000
- Gwen: Snip range increased at three-star
- Heimerdinger: Damage slightly buffed from 400/600/3,333 to 425/600/3,333
Bug fixes
Gwen’s spell had her base damage, and percent health damage roll for crits separately. The one bug fix in Patch 11.21 will now have both portions of her damage crit at the same time when her ability critically strikes.