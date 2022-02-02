Teamfight Tactics set 6 patch 12.3 official notes: Runaan’s Hurricane nerfs, Thrill of the hunt buffs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.3 official notes are finally live, and it seems that Riot Games will be looking to introduce minor balance updates this time around.

Nerfs will be hitting Runaan’s Hurricane and Shrug it Off in this patch, while Socialite and Thrill of the Hunt get their names on the buff list.

Teamfight Tactics @TFT

Patch 12.3 is a smaller patch that focuses on Augment balancing before our mid-set, Neon Nights, in patch 12.4.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics set 6 patch 12.3 official notes

1) System change

Zero to four active and inactive traits: Four random traits to choose from.

Five to six active and inactive traits: One tailored trait out of four options.

Seven to eight active and inactive traits: Two tailored traits out of a choice of four.

Nine to 10 active and inactive traits: Three tailored traits out of four.

11-plus active and inactive traits: All four choices are tailored traits.

2) Hextech Augments

Ancient Archives (Tome of Traits): Moved from Gold to Silver tier

Exiles: Exiles one and two percent health shield nerfed from 35/50 to 30/45 percent

Shrug it Off: Percent health regeneration per second reduced from three to 2.5 percent

Sunfire Board: Burn duration increased from eight to 10 seconds

Sunfire Board: Maximum burn total over the course of 10 seconds health percentage increased from 16 to 20 percent

Thrill of the Hunt: Thrill of the Hunt one and two heal upon elimination buffed from 300/600 to 400/700

Underdogs: Percent health regeneration per second reduced from 10 to nine percent

High Roller: Bonus gold increased from four to eight

Knife’s Edge: Attack damage reduced slightly from 25//40/55 to 25/35/50

Mercenary Heart: No longer grants one gold

Socialite Heart: No longer grants one gold

Windfall Gold: Changed from 15/30/45 to 18/30/45

Teamfight Tactics @TFT Happy Lunar New Year! Will the Year of the Tiger be a lucky one for you?



Happy Lunar New Year! Will the Year of the Tiger be a lucky one for you?

3) Traits

Socialite(2): Mana regeneration increased from three to four

Bodyguard: Armor slightly buffed from 75/150/250/450 to 80/160/250/450

4) Items

Runaan’s Hurricane: Additional bolt attack damage scaling reduced from 75 to 70 percent.

5) Bug fixes

The Innovator Heart will no longer state that it grants a Singed.

Level eight and nine changes from Patch 12.2 are now applied to the Hextech Augment High-End Shopping.

Talon’s bleed damage triggering a Smoke Bomb Augment on an enemy unit will no longer instantly kill it.

