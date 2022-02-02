Teamfight Tactics set 6 patch 12.3 official notes: Runaan’s Hurricane nerfs, Thrill of the hunt buffs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.3 official notes are finally live, and it seems that Riot Games will be looking to introduce minor balance updates this time around.
Nerfs will be hitting Runaan’s Hurricane and Shrug it Off in this patch, while Socialite and Thrill of the Hunt get their names on the buff list.
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics set 6 patch 12.3 official notes
1) System change
- Zero to four active and inactive traits: Four random traits to choose from.
- Five to six active and inactive traits: One tailored trait out of four options.
- Seven to eight active and inactive traits: Two tailored traits out of a choice of four.
- Nine to 10 active and inactive traits: Three tailored traits out of four.
- 11-plus active and inactive traits: All four choices are tailored traits.
2) Hextech Augments
- Ancient Archives (Tome of Traits): Moved from Gold to Silver tier
- Exiles: Exiles one and two percent health shield nerfed from 35/50 to 30/45 percent
- Shrug it Off: Percent health regeneration per second reduced from three to 2.5 percent
- Sunfire Board: Burn duration increased from eight to 10 seconds
- Sunfire Board: Maximum burn total over the course of 10 seconds health percentage increased from 16 to 20 percent
- Thrill of the Hunt: Thrill of the Hunt one and two heal upon elimination buffed from 300/600 to 400/700
- Underdogs: Percent health regeneration per second reduced from 10 to nine percent
- High Roller: Bonus gold increased from four to eight
- Knife’s Edge: Attack damage reduced slightly from 25//40/55 to 25/35/50
- Mercenary Heart: No longer grants one gold
- Socialite Heart: No longer grants one gold
- Windfall Gold: Changed from 15/30/45 to 18/30/45
3) Traits
- Socialite(2): Mana regeneration increased from three to four
- Bodyguard: Armor slightly buffed from 75/150/250/450 to 80/160/250/450
4) Items
- Runaan’s Hurricane: Additional bolt attack damage scaling reduced from 75 to 70 percent.
5) Bug fixes
- The Innovator Heart will no longer state that it grants a Singed.
- Level eight and nine changes from Patch 12.2 are now applied to the Hextech Augment High-End Shopping.
- Talon’s bleed damage triggering a Smoke Bomb Augment on an enemy unit will no longer instantly kill it.