Teamfight Tactics (TFT) 13.20 mid-patch update official notes: Azir buffs, Multicaster nerfs, Petricite Shackles balances, and more

Riot Games has released a mid-patch for Teamfight Tactics following the 13.20 update. The developers had noticed a number of balancing issues following the release of the latter patch. In this new update, Multicaster was nerfed, preventing it from continuously casting abilities and damaging the opposition's board, which made it hard to counter.

Furthermore, this patch provides a significant boost to Kai'sa, who has been performing underwhelmingly as of late. This article will offer an overview of the 13.20 mid-patch update of Teamfight Tactics. For more information, players may visit the official website of this game.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics mid-update patch 13.20

During the initial 13.20 patch release, Riot Games implemented a list of buffs to certain items and augments to promote a few underrated comps. However, it was eventually discovered that some of them broke the meta and made the game unfair to the opponent.

The main purpose of this update is to nerf Nilah. When she was teamed up with Sejuani, her power ceiling increased suddenly, making her more powerful unintentionally. This has been fixed in the mid-patch.

Trait changes

Multicaster Trait has been nerfed to prevent the linked Champions from repeatedly casting this ability. However, version 13.20's mid-update does not affect core Champions, such as Twisted Fate, who still hold effectiveness and the capability to carry rounds when upgraded optimally.

Multicaster 4 additional cast reduced effectiveness: 20% ⇒ 25%

Unit changes

Azir Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Fiora Armor and Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 45

Kai’Sa starting Mana buff: 40/120 ⇒ 60/120

Nilah Formless Blade Passive Cleave Damage ratio: 65/65/100% AD ⇒ 55/55/100% AD

Nilah Stacking AS: 20% ⇒ 18%

Twisted Fate Stacked Deck Explosion (delayed) Damage: 210/315/490% AP ⇒ 185/275/435% AP

Augment changes

Demonflare Damage Amp: 3% ⇒ 2.5%

Petricite Shackles Bonus Damage (against Noxians): 22% ⇒ 18%

Scoped Weapons has been disabled

Item changes

Absolution (Radiant Redemption) Health: 300 ⇒ 200

Absolution (Radiant Redemption) Damage Reduction: 15% ⇒ 10%

That summarizes the list of changes included in the mid-patch of the 13.20 update in Teamfight Tactics. The auto-battler title can be downloaded on the PC (using Riot Client, Xbox App), macOS, Android and iOS.

The game also supports crossplay, allowing players from different platforms to queue and compete against each other.