Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.20 official notes: Gangplank buffs, Ashe nerfs, Region Portal reworks, and more

Riot Games has released patch 13.20 for Teamfight Tactics. A variety of balancing changes have been made to Traits and Champions in this update. One of the key highlights is the Portal reworks, which combine the abilities of many arenas to create an entirely new and creative battle area. Additionally, a number of bugs have been fixed to improve gameplay.

This article will provide an overview of patch 13.20 in Teamfight Tactics. Interested players may visit the official website for detailed notes.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics mid-update patch 13.20

Summary of changes in patch 13.20 of Teamfight Tactics (Image via Riot Games)

For fun changes

Beats by Scuttle: Scuttle Puddle + Jayce's Workshop

Foodfight Tactics: Bandle City Cafeteria + Marus Omegnum

Ionian Duet: God Willow's Grove + Placidium Library

Center Stage: House Lightshield + Hearth-Home + Placidium Library

Basement Show: The Sump + Stillwater Hold

Processional Dirge: Targon Prime + Yorick's Graveyard

VIP Lounge: Finn's Market + Warlord's Palace

Crescendo: Cardinal Arcology + Ecliptic Vaults

Chill Beats: Valar's Hollow + Hearth-Home + Ornn's Forge

Opening Act: The University + Ehrenmount

The Golden Era: Glasc Industries + Shuriman Bazaar

Rock'n'Rollin: Ixaocan + Slaughter Docks

High Notes: Rat Town + Yuumi's Zoom Zone

Battle of the Sands: Fleshing Arena + Shifting Sands

Ruptured Harmony: Travel to a random Remastered Portal location not currently shown.

Trait changes

Bilgewater 3 (unchanged but here for reference): 100 + 33% damage dealt

Bilgewater 5 Damage: 150 + 55% damage dealt ⇒ 170 + 60% damage dealt

Bilgewater 7 (unchanged but here for reference): 325 + 70% damage dealt

Bilgewater 9 flat Damage: 800 ⇒ 999

REWORKED Multicaster 2/4 ⇒ 2/3/4

Multicaster 2: Cast 1 additional time at 55% reduced effectiveness.

Multicaster 3: Cast 1 additional time at 30% reduced effectiveness.

Multicaster 4: Cast 1 additional time at 20% reduced effectiveness. Multicaster attacks grant 5 bonus Mana.

Ionia Emblem bonus Attack Speed: 33% ⇒ 25%

Rogue Bleed damage: 60% ⇒ 55%

Shurima Ascension bonus: 0/20/50/90% ⇒ 0/30/60/111%

Vanquisher Bonus Crit Chance: 15/35/75% ⇒ 15/35/55%

Zaun, Adaptive Implant Bonus AP/AD/Omnivamp: 30% ⇒ 35%

Zaun, Shimmer Injector Overcharged Heal: 80% ⇒ 100%

Zaun, Virulent Bioware Overcharged Damage over time: 3.5% Max HP/s ⇒ 4% Max HP/s

Zaun, Unstable Chemtank HP Bonus: 30% ⇒ 40%

Zaun, Robotic Arm Overcharge Bugfix: Now deals pre-mitigation true damage (this is a buff)

Invoker 6: 15 Mana to all ⇒ 20 Mana to all

Strategist Shield: 250/400/575/850 ⇒ 250/400/600/900

Strategis AP Bonus: 15/25/35/55 ⇒ 15/25/40/60

Void, Rift Herald charge speed has been increased in Teamfight Tactics.

Void, Rift Herald will now try to find a new target if her original target dies during her windup.

Units: Tier 1

Cho’Gath Feast Health On Kill: 30/35/40 ⇒ 35

Graves Smoke Grenade damage: 220/220/230% AD ⇒ 200/200/205% AD

Orianna Attack Speed 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Orianna Attack Damage 40 ⇒ 35

Orianna max Mana buff: 30/80 ⇒ 20/70

Cassiopeia Twin Fang Damage: 170/255/385 ⇒ 160/240/360

BUGFIX Jhin’s Curtain Call damage dropoff is no longer higher than intended. Damage Dropoff: 40% ⇒ 56%

Malzahar’s Malefic Visions is now less likely to miss against moving targets in Teamfight Tactics

Milio max Mana buff: 20/80 ⇒ 20/70

Units: Tier 2

Taliyah Seismic Shove damage: 180/270/410% AP ⇒ 200/300/450% AP

Taliyah Seismic Shove passive Boulder damage: 110/160/240% AP ⇒ 120/180/270% AP

Sett max Mana nerf: 40/90 ⇒ 60/110

Sett Ionia Bonus Health: 200 ⇒ 180

Soraka Astral Infusion healing AP ratio: 170/190/220% AP ⇒ 150/170/200% AP

Twisted Fate starting Mana buff: 20/70 ⇒ 25/75

Twisted Fate Stacked Deck Initial Magic Damage: 165/250/375 ⇒ 155/235/355

Twisted Fate Stacked Deck Ability AoE Delay: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds

Units: Tier 3

Darius Noxian Guillotine AD ratio: 300% AD ⇒ 350% AD

Nautilus max Mana buff: 80/160 ⇒ 60/140

Nautilus bonus Resistance Amplification: 30% ⇒ 35%

NEW Rek’Sai’s bite marker will now persist until the end of combat instead of being consumed.

Rek’Sai Furious Bite AD ratio: 290/290/300% ⇒ 250/250/255%

Rek’Sai Marked Bite true damage AD ratio: 135/145/150% ⇒ 190/195/200%

REWORK: Sona’s Ability now deals 33% less damage to each unit hit

Sona Crescendo Attack Speed: 35/40/45% for 5 seconds ⇒ 20/25/35% for the rest of combat

Sona Crescendo will always hit allies on her left and right. You now do not have to awkwardly position your carries in front of her

Sona Crescendo Damage: 105/155/255 ⇒ 180/270/440

Sona starting Mana buff: 40/90 ⇒ 35/90

Karma Inner Flame damage: 170/255/420% AP ⇒ 180/270/440% AP

BUGFIX Karma: If Karma’s target dies immediately as she begins her cast, she will pick a new target to cast on

Neeko Pop Blossom Shield: 250/350/475 ⇒ 250/325/425

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios AD: 60 ⇒ 65

REWORK: Fiora is no longer untargetable during Blade Waltz and now takes 30% less damage while Waltzing instead

Fiora max Mana buff: 70/160 ⇒ 70/140

Fiora Blade Waltz AD ratio: 140/140/240% ⇒ 160/160/240%

Xayah Mana nerf: 30/95 ⇒ 20/100

Xayah Featherstrike damage ratio: 80/80/125% AD ⇒ 80/80/100% AD

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox Darkin Bonus Health: 350 ⇒ 250

Aatrox Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 70

Aatrox World Ender AD ratio: 275/275/2500% ⇒ 290/300/2500%

Gangplank The Dreadway: If Gangplank’s ship hasn’t yet reached Gangplank, it’ll pass through enemies dealing damage. After reaching Gangplank, or if Gangplank is dead, it’ll crash on the next enemy hit

Gangplank The Dreadway: The boat will now always crash if it hasn’t hit an enemy after 2.25 seconds.

Heimerdinger Refractor Beam Number of Beams 3/3/5 ⇒ 3

Heimerdinger Refractor Beam Damage Amplification 10/30/30% ⇒ 10/40/80%

Shadow Isles Ryze: If Aatrox dies while marked, he will revive immediately without passing along the Darkin blade.

Shadow Isles Ryze will no longer mark allies holding Aatrox’s blade in Teamfight Tactics.

Augment changes

Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut): Grants a Warwick and a Sett ⇒ Grants a Darius and a Sett

Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut) health Threshold for bonus damage: 50% ⇒ 60%

Binary Airdropno longer grants an item component.

Built Different II Health: 200 - 425 ⇒ 225 - 475

Built Different III Attack speed: 45 - 65 ⇒ 50-70

Caretaker’s Ally now grants one copy of the 2-cost immediately in Teamfight Tactics.

Defensive Dash (Challenger) Shield: 75 - 225 ⇒ 100 - 250

Gifts From The Fallen AD and AP per stack 4 ⇒ 3

Lucky Gloves: Gloves 3 ⇒ 2

NEW: Lucky Gloves + added for 3-2 and 4-2, gives 3 gloves.

Money Money! Turns: 4 ⇒ 3

Money Money Money! Turns: 4 ⇒ 3

Pays to Learn III XP 20 ⇒ 24

Perfected Repetition (Multicaster) AP Per Cast 6 ⇒ 9

Petricite Shackles (Demacia) Base Amp 15% ⇒ 12%

Shurima’s Legacy has been permanently disabled.

Tactician’s Tools additionally grants 1 Component Anvil

Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute Threshold: 3% ⇒ 5%

Vampiric Blades Rogue Omnivamp 20% ⇒ 15%

Binary Airdrop and Endless Hoards are now mutually exclusive in Teamfight Tactics.

Item Grab Bag III Gold 2 ⇒ 4

Item changes

Adaptive Helm Frontline Bonus: 35 Armor and MR ⇒ 35 Armor and MR. Gain 1 Mana when struck by an attack.

Guardbreaker Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 20%

Thief’s Gloves will no longer roll duplicate items in Teamfight Tactics

Radiant Items

Dragon’s Will Max Health Regen Rate: 1.5s ⇒ 2s

Willbreaker Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 40%

Jak’Sho the Protean frontline Bonus: 45 Armor and Magic Resist ⇒ 45 Armor and Magic Resist. Gain 1 Mana when struck by an attack.

Titan’s Vow Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 30%

Titan’s VowArmor: 30 ⇒ 35

Support Items

Aegis Buff Duration: 8s ⇒ 12s

Banshee’s Veil now grants 15% Attack Speed for the duration of the CC Immunity.

Chalice of Power Ability Power: 22 ⇒ 25

BUGFIX Radiant Virtue: Correctly doubles its heal amount for 10s after the holder dies.

Radiant Virtue Max Health Heal: 7% ⇒ 6.5%

Radiant Virtue Amplified Heal: 14% ⇒ 13%

Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 30%

Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt range adjusted to better match the attack range of the taunted champion.

Zz’Rot Portal: Voidspawn will now try to spawn in the front row when possible.

Region Portal changes

Ixaocan Radiant Item drops now always come with a reforger.

Bug Fixes

Ao Shin’s Health bar no longer blocks face during their Point animation in Teamfight Tactics

Fixed an issue where Gangplank’s cast could fail if his target dies right as he casts. If you see more cases of his ship not appearing, please let us know.

Karma always catches up to you: If Karma’s target dies immediately as she begins her cast, she will pick a new target to cast on

Fixed a bug where Ionia Ryze could delete units in Teamfight Tactics.

Combat Blaster: Aatrox no longer gains Combat Caster’s shield on every swing.

Plussing up the name: Portable Forge properly named Portable Forge+ when offered on 3-2 and Portable Forge++ on 4-2.

It’s nothing personal, Phreak: You can no longer be offered both Phreaky Friday and Phreaky Friday + in Hyper Roll.

Rising Infamy now requires the correct number of barrages for your first chest upgrade.

Healing Orbs now works correctly when a Bilgewater cannon barrage kills a unit in Teamfight Tactics.

It’s about time: Units that spawn in overtime (via Aatrox, Shadow Isles Ryze, etc) now correctly receive the overtime buff.

Fixed an uncommon issue causing Heimerdinger’s grenade to fizzle in Teamfight Tactics

Target dummies now give nightmares: Target Dummies from Wandering Trainer holding a Rogue Emblem will now jump to the enemy backline when the Rogue effect triggers.

Fixed a bug that could cause Ekko’s heal to be slightly off in Teamfight Tactics.

Fixed a bug that could cause Heimerdinger to temporarily lose turret upgrades when starred up.

Fixed a bug where Karma’s Ionia bonus wasn’t correct with 6 and 9 Ionia.

Fixed a bug causing Mordekaiser, Kayle, and Orianna’s spell damage to crit less often than intended with spell crit.

God Willow’s Grove no longer returns unsellable, uncombinable champions to the pool in Double Up.

Gargantuan Resolve now grants the correct resists at the correct times in Teamfight Tactics.

Too ready: Battle Ready damage amp now stacks properly with other sources of damage amp, and it no longer reduces true damage taken.

Too hot: 3-stack Mechano-Swarm (Heimerdinger) now burns for 2% instead of 3% as intended

This concludes the foray of changes included in patch 13.20 in Teamfight Tactics.