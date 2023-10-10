Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.20 official notes: Gangplank buffs, Ashe nerfs, Region Portal reworks, and more

Riot Games has released patch 13.20 for Teamfight Tactics. A variety of balancing changes have been made to Traits and Champions in this update. One of the key highlights is the Portal reworks, which combine the abilities of many arenas to create an entirely new and creative battle area. Additionally, a number of bugs have been fixed to improve gameplay.
This article will provide an overview of patch 13.20 in Teamfight Tactics. Interested players may visit the official website for detailed notes.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics mid-update patch 13.20
For fun changes
- Beats by Scuttle: Scuttle Puddle + Jayce's Workshop
- Foodfight Tactics: Bandle City Cafeteria + Marus Omegnum
- Ionian Duet: God Willow's Grove + Placidium Library
- Center Stage: House Lightshield + Hearth-Home + Placidium Library
- Basement Show: The Sump + Stillwater Hold
- Processional Dirge: Targon Prime + Yorick's Graveyard
- VIP Lounge: Finn's Market + Warlord's Palace
- Crescendo: Cardinal Arcology + Ecliptic Vaults
- Chill Beats: Valar's Hollow + Hearth-Home + Ornn's Forge
- Opening Act: The University + Ehrenmount
- The Golden Era: Glasc Industries + Shuriman Bazaar
- Rock'n'Rollin: Ixaocan + Slaughter Docks
- High Notes: Rat Town + Yuumi's Zoom Zone
- Battle of the Sands: Fleshing Arena + Shifting Sands
- Ruptured Harmony: Travel to a random Remastered Portal location not currently shown.
Trait changes
- Bilgewater 3 (unchanged but here for reference): 100 + 33% damage dealt
- Bilgewater 5 Damage: 150 + 55% damage dealt ⇒ 170 + 60% damage dealt
- Bilgewater 7 (unchanged but here for reference): 325 + 70% damage dealt
- Bilgewater 9 flat Damage: 800 ⇒ 999
- REWORKED Multicaster 2/4 ⇒ 2/3/4
- Multicaster 2: Cast 1 additional time at 55% reduced effectiveness.
- Multicaster 3: Cast 1 additional time at 30% reduced effectiveness.
- Multicaster 4: Cast 1 additional time at 20% reduced effectiveness. Multicaster attacks grant 5 bonus Mana.
- Ionia Emblem bonus Attack Speed: 33% ⇒ 25%
- Rogue Bleed damage: 60% ⇒ 55%
- Shurima Ascension bonus: 0/20/50/90% ⇒ 0/30/60/111%
- Vanquisher Bonus Crit Chance: 15/35/75% ⇒ 15/35/55%
- Zaun, Adaptive Implant Bonus AP/AD/Omnivamp: 30% ⇒ 35%
- Zaun, Shimmer Injector Overcharged Heal: 80% ⇒ 100%
- Zaun, Virulent Bioware Overcharged Damage over time: 3.5% Max HP/s ⇒ 4% Max HP/s
- Zaun, Unstable Chemtank HP Bonus: 30% ⇒ 40%
- Zaun, Robotic Arm Overcharge Bugfix: Now deals pre-mitigation true damage (this is a buff)
- Invoker 6: 15 Mana to all ⇒ 20 Mana to all
- Strategist Shield: 250/400/575/850 ⇒ 250/400/600/900
- Strategis AP Bonus: 15/25/35/55 ⇒ 15/25/40/60
- Void, Rift Herald charge speed has been increased in Teamfight Tactics.
- Void, Rift Herald will now try to find a new target if her original target dies during her windup.
Units: Tier 1
- Cho’Gath Feast Health On Kill: 30/35/40 ⇒ 35
- Graves Smoke Grenade damage: 220/220/230% AD ⇒ 200/200/205% AD
- Orianna Attack Speed 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- Orianna Attack Damage 40 ⇒ 35
- Orianna max Mana buff: 30/80 ⇒ 20/70
- Cassiopeia Twin Fang Damage: 170/255/385 ⇒ 160/240/360
- BUGFIX Jhin’s Curtain Call damage dropoff is no longer higher than intended. Damage Dropoff: 40% ⇒ 56%
- Malzahar’s Malefic Visions is now less likely to miss against moving targets in Teamfight Tactics
- Milio max Mana buff: 20/80 ⇒ 20/70
Units: Tier 2
- Taliyah Seismic Shove damage: 180/270/410% AP ⇒ 200/300/450% AP
- Taliyah Seismic Shove passive Boulder damage: 110/160/240% AP ⇒ 120/180/270% AP
- Sett max Mana nerf: 40/90 ⇒ 60/110
- Sett Ionia Bonus Health: 200 ⇒ 180
- Soraka Astral Infusion healing AP ratio: 170/190/220% AP ⇒ 150/170/200% AP
- Twisted Fate starting Mana buff: 20/70 ⇒ 25/75
- Twisted Fate Stacked Deck Initial Magic Damage: 165/250/375 ⇒ 155/235/355
- Twisted Fate Stacked Deck Ability AoE Delay: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds
Units: Tier 3
- Darius Noxian Guillotine AD ratio: 300% AD ⇒ 350% AD
- Nautilus max Mana buff: 80/160 ⇒ 60/140
- Nautilus bonus Resistance Amplification: 30% ⇒ 35%
- NEW Rek’Sai’s bite marker will now persist until the end of combat instead of being consumed.
- Rek’Sai Furious Bite AD ratio: 290/290/300% ⇒ 250/250/255%
- Rek’Sai Marked Bite true damage AD ratio: 135/145/150% ⇒ 190/195/200%
- REWORK: Sona’s Ability now deals 33% less damage to each unit hit
- Sona Crescendo Attack Speed: 35/40/45% for 5 seconds ⇒ 20/25/35% for the rest of combat
- Sona Crescendo will always hit allies on her left and right. You now do not have to awkwardly position your carries in front of her
- Sona Crescendo Damage: 105/155/255 ⇒ 180/270/440
- Sona starting Mana buff: 40/90 ⇒ 35/90
- Karma Inner Flame damage: 170/255/420% AP ⇒ 180/270/440% AP
- BUGFIX Karma: If Karma’s target dies immediately as she begins her cast, she will pick a new target to cast on
- Neeko Pop Blossom Shield: 250/350/475 ⇒ 250/325/425
Units: Tier 4
- Aphelios AD: 60 ⇒ 65
- REWORK: Fiora is no longer untargetable during Blade Waltz and now takes 30% less damage while Waltzing instead
- Fiora max Mana buff: 70/160 ⇒ 70/140
- Fiora Blade Waltz AD ratio: 140/140/240% ⇒ 160/160/240%
- Xayah Mana nerf: 30/95 ⇒ 20/100
- Xayah Featherstrike damage ratio: 80/80/125% AD ⇒ 80/80/100% AD
Units: Tier 5
- Aatrox Darkin Bonus Health: 350 ⇒ 250
- Aatrox Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 70
- Aatrox World Ender AD ratio: 275/275/2500% ⇒ 290/300/2500%
- Gangplank The Dreadway: If Gangplank’s ship hasn’t yet reached Gangplank, it’ll pass through enemies dealing damage. After reaching Gangplank, or if Gangplank is dead, it’ll crash on the next enemy hit
- Gangplank The Dreadway: The boat will now always crash if it hasn’t hit an enemy after 2.25 seconds.
- Heimerdinger Refractor Beam Number of Beams 3/3/5 ⇒ 3
- Heimerdinger Refractor Beam Damage Amplification 10/30/30% ⇒ 10/40/80%
- Shadow Isles Ryze: If Aatrox dies while marked, he will revive immediately without passing along the Darkin blade.
- Shadow Isles Ryze will no longer mark allies holding Aatrox’s blade in Teamfight Tactics.
Augment changes
- Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut): Grants a Warwick and a Sett ⇒ Grants a Darius and a Sett
- Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut) health Threshold for bonus damage: 50% ⇒ 60%
- Binary Airdropno longer grants an item component.
- Built Different II Health: 200 - 425 ⇒ 225 - 475
- Built Different III Attack speed: 45 - 65 ⇒ 50-70
- Caretaker’s Ally now grants one copy of the 2-cost immediately in Teamfight Tactics.
- Defensive Dash (Challenger) Shield: 75 - 225 ⇒ 100 - 250
- Gifts From The Fallen AD and AP per stack 4 ⇒ 3
- Lucky Gloves: Gloves 3 ⇒ 2
- NEW: Lucky Gloves + added for 3-2 and 4-2, gives 3 gloves.
- Money Money! Turns: 4 ⇒ 3
- Money Money Money! Turns: 4 ⇒ 3
- Pays to Learn III XP 20 ⇒ 24
- Perfected Repetition (Multicaster) AP Per Cast 6 ⇒ 9
- Petricite Shackles (Demacia) Base Amp 15% ⇒ 12%
- Shurima’s Legacy has been permanently disabled.
- Tactician’s Tools additionally grants 1 Component Anvil
- Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute Threshold: 3% ⇒ 5%
- Vampiric Blades Rogue Omnivamp 20% ⇒ 15%
- Binary Airdrop and Endless Hoards are now mutually exclusive in Teamfight Tactics.
- Item Grab Bag III Gold 2 ⇒ 4
Item changes
- Adaptive Helm Frontline Bonus: 35 Armor and MR ⇒ 35 Armor and MR. Gain 1 Mana when struck by an attack.
- Guardbreaker Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Thief’s Gloves will no longer roll duplicate items in Teamfight Tactics
Radiant Items
- Dragon’s Will Max Health Regen Rate: 1.5s ⇒ 2s
- Willbreaker Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Jak’Sho the Protean frontline Bonus: 45 Armor and Magic Resist ⇒ 45 Armor and Magic Resist. Gain 1 Mana when struck by an attack.
- Titan’s Vow Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 30%
- Titan’s VowArmor: 30 ⇒ 35
Support Items
- Aegis Buff Duration: 8s ⇒ 12s
- Banshee’s Veil now grants 15% Attack Speed for the duration of the CC Immunity.
- Chalice of Power Ability Power: 22 ⇒ 25
- BUGFIX Radiant Virtue: Correctly doubles its heal amount for 10s after the holder dies.
- Radiant Virtue Max Health Heal: 7% ⇒ 6.5%
- Radiant Virtue Amplified Heal: 14% ⇒ 13%
- Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 30%
- Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt range adjusted to better match the attack range of the taunted champion.
- Zz’Rot Portal: Voidspawn will now try to spawn in the front row when possible.
Region Portal changes
- Ixaocan Radiant Item drops now always come with a reforger.
Bug Fixes
- Ao Shin’s Health bar no longer blocks face during their Point animation in Teamfight Tactics
- Fixed an issue where Gangplank’s cast could fail if his target dies right as he casts. If you see more cases of his ship not appearing, please let us know.
- Karma always catches up to you: If Karma’s target dies immediately as she begins her cast, she will pick a new target to cast on
- Fixed a bug where Ionia Ryze could delete units in Teamfight Tactics.
- Combat Blaster: Aatrox no longer gains Combat Caster’s shield on every swing.
- Plussing up the name: Portable Forge properly named Portable Forge+ when offered on 3-2 and Portable Forge++ on 4-2.
- It’s nothing personal, Phreak: You can no longer be offered both Phreaky Friday and Phreaky Friday + in Hyper Roll.
- Rising Infamy now requires the correct number of barrages for your first chest upgrade.
- Healing Orbs now works correctly when a Bilgewater cannon barrage kills a unit in Teamfight Tactics.
- It’s about time: Units that spawn in overtime (via Aatrox, Shadow Isles Ryze, etc) now correctly receive the overtime buff.
- Fixed an uncommon issue causing Heimerdinger’s grenade to fizzle in Teamfight Tactics
- Target dummies now give nightmares: Target Dummies from Wandering Trainer holding a Rogue Emblem will now jump to the enemy backline when the Rogue effect triggers.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Ekko’s heal to be slightly off in Teamfight Tactics.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Heimerdinger to temporarily lose turret upgrades when starred up.
- Fixed a bug where Karma’s Ionia bonus wasn’t correct with 6 and 9 Ionia.
- Fixed a bug causing Mordekaiser, Kayle, and Orianna’s spell damage to crit less often than intended with spell crit.
- God Willow’s Grove no longer returns unsellable, uncombinable champions to the pool in Double Up.
- Gargantuan Resolve now grants the correct resists at the correct times in Teamfight Tactics.
- Too ready: Battle Ready damage amp now stacks properly with other sources of damage amp, and it no longer reduces true damage taken.
- Too hot: 3-stack Mechano-Swarm (Heimerdinger) now burns for 2% instead of 3% as intended
This concludes the foray of changes included in patch 13.20 in Teamfight Tactics.
