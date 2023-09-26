Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.19 official notes: Gangplank buffs, Silco nerfs, Nilah balances, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.19 is currently live, augmenting the first major patch of Set 9.5. There were a number of flaws in the previous update, which were mitigated with the midweek patch. In this update, unattended issues have been addressed, and a variety of Champions and Traits have been balanced. To increase Gangplank's impact during battles, his attack speed has been slightly increased, as previously, he was taking much longer to cast his ability.

This article will cover every change in patch 13.19 of Teamfight Tactics. Players can check out the detailed notes from the official website.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.19

Trait changes

Bastion Armor & MR: 20/40/65/125 ⇒ 20/45/75/140

Bilgewater 3: 90 + 30% ⇒ 100 + 33%

Bilgewater 5: 125 + 50% ⇒ 150 + 55%

Bilgewater 7: 300 + 65% ⇒ 325 + 70%

Bilgewater 9: 650 + 150% ⇒ 800 + 135%

Demacia Elite Bonus Armor/MR 5/15/35/150 ⇒ 5/25/45/150

Ixtal (4) Electric Capstone REWORKED: Empowered champions stun enemies once every 6 s ⇒ Empowered champions deal 25% bonus damage to enemies that have been stunned by this effect

Ixtal (4) Stone Capstone Heal: 650 ⇒ 750

Ixtal Fire Damage % of Ability damage: 60% ⇒ 100%

Ixtal Fire Burn Duration: 3 ⇒ 5 seconds

Ixtal Ice explosion tag now correctly acts as Trait damage (does not crit or trigger effects)

Ixtal Ice explosion Damage: 30% ⇒ 35%

Ixtal Wood (4) Capstone Tick Rate: 4 ⇒ 2 seconds

Ixtal Wood (4) Capstone AD & AP: 15 ⇒ 10

Juggernaut Damage Reduction: 15-25/20-35/30-45% ⇒ 15-25/20-35/35-50%

Multicaster damage reduced on multicasts: 60% ⇒ 55%

Piltover: lowered the value of Piltover cashouts in 2 loss to 10 loss by ~15%

Piltover: lowered the value of Piltover cashouts in 11 and 12 loss by ~10%

Piltover: Buffed the base rewards of 6 Piltover by around 20%

Rogue stealth health threshold: 50% ⇒ 35%

Shurima Ascension Bonus: 0/15/40/75% ⇒ 0/20/50/90%

Targon Heal & Shield Boost: 18/35/55% ⇒ 18/35/60%

Vanquisher Bonus Crit Rate: 15/35/55% ⇒ 15/35/75%

Vanquisher Bonus Crit Damage: 10/30/50% ⇒ 15/35/55%

Units: Tier 1

Cho’Gath Feast max Health damage ratio 15% ⇒ 12%

Jhin Mana buff: 44/124 ⇒ 44/114

Milio Ultra Mega Fire Kick!!! Bounce damage 170/250/380 ⇒ 180/270/400

Milio Ultra Mega Fire Kick!!! Splash damage 85/125/190 ⇒ 90/140/200

Orianna max Mana buff: 40/90 ⇒ 30/80

Units: Tier 2

Galio Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 60/110

Jinx AD 55 ⇒ 50

Qiyana will no longer dash out of distance of her spell, Supreme Display of Talent

Units: Tier 3

Darius AD 60 ⇒ 65

Jayce AD 65 ⇒ 60

Karma Ionia Bonus AP 20 ⇒ 25

Neeko Pop Blossom Shield 225/350/475 ⇒ 250/350/475

Neeko Pop Blossom damage 270/410/650 ⇒ 300/450/700

Rek’Sai starting Mana nerf: 30/70 ⇒ 50/70

Rek’Sai NEW: Furious Bite now marks enemies that she bites. If the target has been previously marked, the bite will deal bonus true damage.

Rek’Sai Furious Bite Mark Damage AD ratio: 135/145/150%

Vel’Koz Plasma Fission damage 250/375/600 ⇒ 245/365/600

Units: Tier 4

Fiora Blade Waltz damage now properly applies Omnivamp when damaging shields.

Fiora Blade Waltz Physical Damage: 150/150/250%AD ⇒ 140/140/240%AD

Jarvan IV Cataclysm stun duration: 1.75/2.25/8s ⇒ 1.5/2/8s

Nasus Soul Eater max Health steal: 5% ⇒ 4%

Nilah will now more consistently find cleave targets without Rapid Firecannon. Her interaction with Rapid Firecannon is unchanged.

Silco Undercity Tactics damage 80/120/425 ⇒ 75/115/425

Silco tooltip updated (No functional change): Throw a vial at the closest surrounded enemy, covering nearby hexes in chemicals for X seconds. Deal Y magic damage per second to chemical-affected enemies and heal affected allies for Z per second. When possible, target unaffected groups.

Xayah Mana buff: 30/110 ⇒ 30/90

Xayah Featherstrike number of feathers: 7/7/12 ⇒ 7/7/15

Xayah Featherstrike Damage ratio: 80% AD ⇒ 80/80/125%AD

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox Darkin Omnivamp: 15% ⇒ 10%

Gangplank Attack Speed: 0.80 ⇒ 0.85

Gangplank (Melee) Burn Duration: 3s ⇒ 2s

Gangplank (Melee) Total Burn True Damage: 300/300/2500%AD ⇒ 250/250/2500%AD

Gangplank (Ranged) mana on hit 3 ⇒ 5

Heimerdinger Technogenius (New upgrade) Refractor Beam

Heimerdinger, Refractor Beam: Apex Turret's ability fires multiple laser beams, which deal increased damage. It gains 100% of all mana that Heimerdinger generates from traits, items, and augments.

Refractor Beam 1 Count: 3 beams, 10% increased damage.

Refractor Beam 2 Count: 3 beams, 30% increased damage.

Refractor Beam 3 Count: 5 beams, 30% increased damage.

Ixtal Ryze Stun Duration 2/2/10 ⇒ 2/2.5/10

Ixtal Ryze Realm Warp damage ratio 185/285/1500% Armor + MR ⇒ 200/300/1500% Armor + MR

Ryze (Demacia) Realm Warp damage 300/450/999 ⇒ 300/450/2000

Ryze (Shadow Isles) Bugfix: Can now resurrect allies at above 100% Health

Legend augment changes

Big Grab Bag Gold Given: 8 ⇒ 1

Item Grab Bag II Gold Given: 5 ⇒ 1

Item Grab Bag III Gold Given: 8 ⇒ 2

Giant Grab Bag Gold Given: 10 ⇒ 4

Gotta Go Fast II Mana Gain 25% ⇒ 20%

Gotta Go Fast III Mana Gain 35% ⇒ 30%

Job’s Done 2 Component Anvils ⇒ 1 Component Anvil and 1 random component

Job Well Done 1 Completed Item Anvil + 1 Component Anvil ⇒ 1 Completed Item Anvil + 1 random component

Medium Forge Gold Given: 6 ⇒ 1

Small Forge Gold Given: 4 ⇒ 2

Teaming Up I (NEW): Gain 1 random component and 2 random Tier 3 Units

Teaming Up II (REWORKED): Gain 1 random Support item and 1 random Tier 4 Unit

Teaming Up III (REWORKED): Gain 1 Support Anvil, 1 random component, and 2 random Tier 4 Units

Tiny Grab Bag Gold Given: 4 ⇒ 2

Training Reward I Gold Given: 7 ⇒ 5

Training Reward II Gold Given: 15 ⇒ 12

Well Earned Comforts III Attack Speed: 8% ⇒ 6%

Augment changes

Endless Hordes Health Reduction 20% ⇒ 15%

Endless Hordes Gold 6 ⇒ 4

Endless Hordes + Health Reduction 20% ⇒ 15%

Endless Hordes + Gold 9 ⇒ 12

Final Reserves: Any gold held will also be converted into experience (after interest is added).

Final Reserves experience granted: 70 ⇒ 60

Lucky Egg: Tactician’s Crown + 1x Adaptive Helm + 1x Sterak’s Gage + 20g ⇒ Tactician’s Crown + 1x Zeke’s Herald + 1x Chalice of Power + 25g

Mana Burn Percent Burn: 2% ⇒ 1.5%

Parting Gifts Items now transfer immediately rather than on a delay.

Ravenous Hunter AD/AP per stack 5 >> 4

Ravenous Hunter Stack cap 45 ⇒ 55

Rising Infamy I / II Barrages from level 1 -> 2: 50 ⇒ 65

Rising Infamy I / II Barrages from level 2 -> 3: 80 ⇒ 90

Rising Infamy I / II Barrages from level 3 -> 4: 80 ⇒ 90

Rising Infamy III starting chest level 3 ⇒ 4

Shurima’s Legacy has been re-enabled.

Stolen Vitality (Vanquisher) max Health Heal 1.5% ⇒ 1.25%

Strategist Soul Item Granted: Night Harvester ⇒ Adaptive Helm

Tiniest Titan+ (NEW): Tiniest Titan+ appears on 3-2. In addition to the Tiniest Titan effect, it also grants 8 gold immediately.

Item changes

Adaptive Helm Backline Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 15 (Total Backline AP: 35 ⇒ 30)

Crownguard Health: 0 ⇒ 100

Thief’s Gloves Health: 0 ⇒ 150

Thief’s Gloves Crit Chance: 40% ⇒ 20%

Artifact items

Manazane Ability Power: 15 ⇒ 10

Manazane Mana: 30 ⇒ 15

Zhonya’s Paradox Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 45

Sniper’s Focus Damage Increase Per Hex: 10% ⇒ 8%

Hullcrusher Bonus Health: 600 ⇒ 550

Anima Visage Health: 500 ⇒ 450

Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power: 25 ⇒ 30

Support items

Obsidian Cleaver Team Bonus Stats: 10% AD and 10 AP ⇒ 8% AD and 8 AP

Chalice of Power Aura Ability Power: 18 ⇒ 22

Radiant items

Jak’Sho the Protean Bonus Ability Power: 35 ⇒ 45

Rascal’s Gloves Health: 0 ⇒ 150

Rascal’s Gloves Crit Chance: 40% ⇒ 20%

Royal Crownshield Health: 0 ⇒ 100

Bug fixes

Never lucky: Lucky Gloves will grant the correct category of items to champions like Ryze, Kayle, and Quinn.

Stationary Support I now has the correct text in Hyper Roll.

Trashed: Zaun no longer deletes consumables if they are used with a full item bench while you have a Zaun mod pending.

Cassiopeia: Cassiopeia no longer loses some casts when she has a Radiant Blue Buff.

Escort Quest’s dummy can no longer be recombobulated and no longer counts for player damage. (Fixed in 13.18B)

Blacksmith’s Gloves now correctly count as Thief’s Gloves for Sleight of Hand.

Nashor’s Tooth grants its Attack Speed at the correct time for champions with long Mana locks, such as Nasus and Taric.

Locket of the Iron Solari’s resistances will persist for the correct duration instead of ending when the shield breaks.

Zaun’s Robotic Arm mod now correctly states that its overcharge deals 25% bonus true damage instead of 25% Attack Damage as true damage.

Arrghonauts: Gangplank now gets correct items from Lucky Gloves when he’s placed on the frontline directly from the bench.

Shurima’s Legacy turret will no longer remain after the player’s death, being an agent of chaos.

Valar’s Hollow grants its rewards on Hyper Roll.

The Training Dummy from Double Up’s Assist Armory now has the correct star level on away boards.

Fixed a bug where What The Forge could fail to transform an item when quickly made on a champion taken from the carousel.

On a Roll now correctly grants a free refresh if units auto-combine on round start.

Zaun Ryze’s tooltip now correctly reflects that he shreds and sunders for 30% instead of 20%.

Fixed an issue where Qiyana could dash too far for her Ability to hit.

Dhalsim: Chibi Irelia/Chibi Divine Sword Irelia limbs no longer stretch during Shrine of the First Lands intro animation.

This summarizes the list of changes in patch 13.19 in Teamfight Tactics.