Riot Games has released a mid-update for the 13.19 patch notes of Teamfight Tactics (TFT). The 13.19 B update addresses a wide range of issues encountered by players, such as the Naafiri bug, which unintentionally increased trait damage, wiping out the opponent's set of Champions.

The initial nerf to Cho'Gath's in the parent patch has been followed by another nerf, which prevents it from casting repeatedly.

Fiora was initially intended to be a carry Champion, but she performed significantly well and had the capability to take down the entire arena despite being equipped at 2-stars. The patch reduces her Attack Damage by 11.25, making the game more dynamic and balanced by limiting her effectiveness to 3-star only.

This article will cover the highlights of patch 13.19 B. Players can visit the official website for further detailed notes.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics mid-update patch 13.19

Unit changes

Azir Arise! Damage: 95/140/500 ⇒ 110/160/500

Aphelios Chakram attacks AD ratio: 6/6/15% AD ⇒ 7/7/15%

Cho’Gath max Mana nerf: 30/90 ⇒ 40/100

Fiora Blade Waltz Healing %: 20% ⇒ 15%

Samira AD: 50 ⇒ 45

Augment changes

Double Trouble II/III Bonus AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 33/44% ⇒ 30/40%

Gifts from the Fallen Armor and MR: 4 ⇒ 3

Long Distance Pals Percent Share: 25% ⇒ 22%

Stolen Vitality max Health Heal: 1.3% ⇒ 1%

Tons of Stats Bonus Health: 35 ⇒ 44

Tons of Stats Bonus Stats (AD, AP, Armor, MR, AS, Mana): 5 ⇒ 4

Bug fixes

Fixed two critical issues with Naafiri’s Darkin effect: Damage is no longer amplified incorrectly. The damage now uses Naafiri’s items for damage calculations.

Fixed an issue allowing players to be offered two Lucky Gloves augments at the same time

Tiniest Titan+ can no longer be offered in Double Up

Twisted Fate Legend correctly offers Teaming Up I on stage 4-2.

All tiers of Rising Infamy now require the correct number of barrages to get the first upgrade, and Rising Infamy ++ displays the number correctly.

This summarizes the changes implemented in the mid-update of patch 13.19 in Teamfight Tactics. The auto-battler title is currently available to play on PC (using Riot Games client or League of Legends application), iOS, Android, and macOS.

Due to the fact that Set 9.5 is a new release, there will be a plethora of changes coming to Teamfight Tactics and will be shipped with the major and mid-update patches in the coming days.