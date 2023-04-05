Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.7 official notes: Hacker nerfs, Quickdraw buffs, Augment changes, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.7 is currently live and brings a lot of balancing to the mid-set, Set 8.5: Glitched Out. It not only implements changes to the Champions but also balances the Augment and Traits and patches some bugs. Multiple Champions have been adjusted from most tiers, except for tier 2, accordingly to increase their effectiveness and prevent them from being exploited to gain victories.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.7
This article throws a spotlight on the changes making their way to patch 13.7 of Teamfight Tactics.
Hero Augment Reworks in Teamfight Tactics
- Kayle Righteous Range - Bonus AS: 25% ⇒ 33%
- Lucian Hyperbolic Time Chamber - 1 XP per 2 casts ⇒ 2 XP per 3 casts
- Sylas Kingslayer - Bonus Damage: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Annie Pyromania - Tooltip clarity improved
- Annie Pyromania - Stun duration 1.5 ⇒ 2
- Jinx Get Excited! - AS Buff Duration: 7 ⇒ 6 sec
- Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard - Mana reduction 30 ⇒ 10
- Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard - Missing HP heal: 18% ⇒ 10%
- Malphite Rock Solid - Armor Bonus: 130% ⇒ 111%
- Pyke Your Cut - 1 shop refresh per 2 casts ⇒ 1 guaranteed shop refresh, plus 1 per 3 casts
- Sivir Mana Tempering - Starting AD: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Yasuo Winds of the Wanderer - Yasuo’s tornado now strikes in a line across the entire board
- Yasuo Winds of the Wanderer - Yasuo now considers his increased range when determining what position to dash to
- Gnar Synchronous Plating - Starting Armor & MR: 25 ⇒ 45
- Jax Relentless Assault - AS Per Stack: 12% ⇒ 15%
- Jax Grandmaster’s Training - Base AS: 15% ⇒ 12%
- Kai’Sa Multi-Shot - Every 2 attacks ⇒ every 2 projectiles
- Kai’Sa Multi-Shot - Now grants 10 AP.
- Shen Anomolous Amplification has been REWORKED into Time Knife: Gain a Shen. His spell costs 10 less Mana, and after casting his spell, his next 3 attack(s) deal bonus true damage equal to 250% of his Armor
- Vex Joy Siphon - Heals all allies ⇒ Heals the 2 lowest health units on your team
- Vex Joy Siphon - Healing Percent: 11% ⇒ 22%
- Aatrox Deathbringer - Bonus Damage: 12% ⇒ 15%
- Aatrox Darkin Assimilation - Damage Ignore: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Ekko Destructive Resonance - Damage Amp: 220% ⇒ 250%
- Garen Full Power to Sword - Mana Reduction: 40 ⇒ 30
- Garen Full Power to Sword - AD Scaling: 80% ⇒ 180%
- Warwick Well Fed - Autos per HP: 2 ⇒ 3
- Warwick Well Fed - Starting HP: 50 ⇒ 40
- Fiddlesticks Scarier-crow - NEW: Fiddlesticks’ spell can critically strike
- Syndra Not in Vain starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 40
- Syndra Not in Vain AS on Death: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Urgot Rising Tide AS: 30% ⇒ 40%
Trait changes in Teamfight Tactics
Adjustment
- Underground Gold from cashouts now auto-collects
Gadgeteen
- Gadgeteen Bonus Damage & Damage Reduction per equipped item: 3/9% ⇒ 3/10%
Hacker
- Hacker breakpoints, and removed the 2 piece. Hacker 3/4/5 are now at 13.6 launch values.
- Hacker BUGFIX bonus Omnivamp for the rider now properly only heals from attacks and abilities.
InfiniTeam
- InfiniTeam Alternates HP: 40/55/90% ⇒ 50/60/95%
- Parallel Ultimate Ezreal bonus duplicates 1 ⇒ 2
LaserCorps
- LaserCorps NEW All units get a drone at 4 LaserCorps.
- LaserCorps Drone damage 30/50/65/90 ⇒ 27/35/55/80
- LaserCorps: Non-champions no longer get drones. This includes H4ckerr!m, Zac, and Training Dummies.
Quickdraw
- Quickdraw bonus projectile damage: 55/120/185% ⇒ 70/140/220%
Renegade
- Renegade Base Damage Increase: 25/40/65% ⇒ 25/40/70%
- Renegade additional bonus for last one standing: 20/25/35% ⇒ 20/30/40%
Spellslinger
- Spellslinger AP: 25/50/80/120 ⇒ 25/45/70/110
Sureshot
- Sureshot bonus AD every four seconds: 6/11/16/24% ⇒ 7/12/18/25%
Prankster
- Prankster Healing: 150/150/250 ⇒ 150/150/350
Riftwalker
- Riftwalker: The maximum number of star levels that contribute to Zac is now 9
Champions adjustments in Teamfight Tactics
UNITS: TIER 1
- Gangplank Trial By Fire Damage: 210/315/475 ⇒ 230/345/515
- Gangplank Trial By Fire no longer cleanses crowd control effects when casting.
- Lucian Chrono-Barrage Damage: 50/75/115 ⇒ 45/70/105
- Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 220/330/500
- Lux Lucent Singularity Missile Speed increased 25%
UNITS: TIER 3
- Kai’Sa HP: 650 ⇒ 600
- Kai’Sa AD: 35 ⇒ 25
- Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 110/150/240 ⇒ 150/225/375
- Gnar starting Mana buff: 0/80 ⇒ 20/80
- Gnar Armor & MR: 45 ⇒ 50
- Morgana HP: 850 ⇒ 900
- Morgana Dark Binding Damage: 200/300/495 ⇒ 215/325/535
- Vex Shadow Surge Damage: 210/315/510 ⇒ 230/345/570
- Vex Shadow Surge 3rd cast gloom now deals reduced damage to enemies after the first enemy hit
- Vex Shadow Surge 3rd cast gloom secondary target damage: 210/315/510 ⇒ 150/225/370
UNITS: TIER 4
- Bel’Veth HP: 1000 ⇒ 1050
- Bel’Veth AD: 75 ⇒ 80
- Garen HP: 1000 ⇒ 1050
- Garen Mana buff: 100/200 ⇒ 90/180
- Garen Mecha Justice AD Ratio: 160/160/350% ⇒ 140/140/325%
- Garen Mecha Justice Stun duration: 1.75/2/6 ⇒ 2/2.25/6 sec
- Miss Fortune Bullet Time first bullet Damage: 35/55/150 ⇒ 32/50/150
- Miss Fortune Bullet Time subsequent bullet Damage: 20/30/100 ⇒ 18/27/100
- Samira Flair is now uninterruptible.
- Samira Flair should fizzle less often.
- Twisted Fate It’s Time to Duel! Blue Card Damage: 60/95/350 ⇒ 55/85/250
- Twisted Fate It’s Time to Duel! Red Card Damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 190/285/800
- Warwick hack&SLASH cast now triggers on attack effects every 2 attacks instead of every attack.
- Neeko Hop Blossom Frog Damage: 75/110/200 ⇒ 75/110/300
- Neeko Hop Blossom Big Frog Damage: 145/220/600 ⇒ 150/225/700
UNITS: TIER 5
- Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 85/130/800 ⇒ 90/135/800
- Ultimate Ezreal AD: 60 ⇒ 65
- Ultimate Ezreal AS: 0.9 ⇒ 0.95
- Ultimate Ezreal fixed a bug where his spell was wider than intended.
- Urgot Mana buff: 75/175 ⇒ 80/160
- Janna should better use Lucky Gloves and InfiniTeam emblem; she’ll be equipped with better items now in Teamfight Tactics
Augments adjustments in Teamfight Tactics
The trait-linked augments have been reintroduced but have been thoroughly adjusted to avoid being overpowered during the early stages of the game. The adjustments in Teamfight Tactics are as follows:
- Ace Crest now only given at 4-2
- Ace Crest grants 2 gold ⇒ Grants a Draven
- Ace Crown has been replaced with Ace in the Hole
- NEW Ace in the Hole: Only given on 4-2. Gain an Ace Emblem, a Draven, a Miss Fortune, and a Samira.
- Built Different III HP: 270/380/490/600 ⇒ 250/365/480/600
- Built Different III AS: 50/60/70/80 ⇒ 45/55/70/80
- Hacker Heart Grants 2 Gold ⇒ Grants a Pyke
- LaserCorps Crest and Soul Augments have been re-enabled
- Late Game Specialist Gold: 40 ⇒ > 44
- March of Progress Initial XP 4 ⇒ 2
- Riftwalker Crest Grants a Pyke ⇒ Grants 2 gold
- Riftwalker Crown Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Sparring Gloves
- Star Guardian Crown Chalice of Power ⇒ Tear Of The Goddess
Bug fixes in Teamfight Tactics
- Hacker bonus Omnivamp for the rider now properly only heals from attacks and abilities in Teamfight Tactics.
- Still empowering: Syndra Hero Augment “Empowered Reserves” text updated to include non-champion items that occupy bench slots. Functionality unchanged.
- Knock-Knock: Syndra’s Force of Will no longer knocks-up units with CC immunity.
- Imma still typo this: Fixed typos on InfiniTeam related Augments in Teamfight Tactics.
- Sivir Hero Augment “Time and a Half” now grants gold after player combat rounds, and checks her Attack Damage at the very start of the next round.
- A.D.M.I.N. gold drop percentage for every 5 seconds is now properly 25%.
- Gadgeteen versions of exclusive items should now properly be exclusive with their normal and Radiant versions.
- Sunfire Board now lists the correct burn amount in its tooltip (behavior unchanged).
- Are training dummies really a grand challenge?: Fiora Hero Augment “Grand Challenge” now specifies it works on all units, not just champions (behavior unchanged).
- The roll toll: Nunu ability tooltip updated to say “briefly stuns” to reflect ability behavior.
- Syndra ability tooltip updated to say “briefly knocks up” to reflect ability behavior.
- Lulu will no longer walk up before casting her spell.
- Fixed a bug where Pantheon wouldn’t shield himself if the target was dead.
- You 2-starred what???: Fixed a bug where Anvils/Tomes from Carousel were combining.
- Unlooty: Fixed a rare bug where players could get too little loot from stage 1.
- Slowdraw: Fixed an issue where Quickdraw would delay Lucian’s auto attacks in Teamfight Tactics.
- Double Up: Fixed a bug where using your Lesser Rune of Allegiance could result in waiting 7 rounds for it to regenerate instead of the intended 5.
- Double Up: Fixed a bug where your Runes of Allegiance could take 1 extra round to regenerate in Teamfight Tactics.
