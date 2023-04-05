Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.7 official notes: Hacker nerfs, Quickdraw buffs, Augment changes, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.7 is currently live and brings a lot of balancing to the mid-set, Set 8.5: Glitched Out. It not only implements changes to the Champions but also balances the Augment and Traits and patches some bugs. Multiple Champions have been adjusted from most tiers, except for tier 2, accordingly to increase their effectiveness and prevent them from being exploited to gain victories.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.7

This article throws a spotlight on the changes making their way to patch 13.7 of Teamfight Tactics.

Hero Augment Reworks in Teamfight Tactics

Kayle Righteous Range - Bonus AS: 25% ⇒ 33%

Lucian Hyperbolic Time Chamber - 1 XP per 2 casts ⇒ 2 XP per 3 casts

Sylas Kingslayer - Bonus Damage: 35% ⇒ 30%

Annie Pyromania - Tooltip clarity improved

Annie Pyromania - Stun duration 1.5 ⇒ 2

Jinx Get Excited! - AS Buff Duration: 7 ⇒ 6 sec

Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard - Mana reduction 30 ⇒ 10

Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard - Missing HP heal: 18% ⇒ 10%

Malphite Rock Solid - Armor Bonus: 130% ⇒ 111%

Pyke Your Cut - 1 shop refresh per 2 casts ⇒ 1 guaranteed shop refresh, plus 1 per 3 casts

Sivir Mana Tempering - Starting AD: 15% ⇒ 20%

Yasuo Winds of the Wanderer - Yasuo’s tornado now strikes in a line across the entire board

Yasuo Winds of the Wanderer - Yasuo now considers his increased range when determining what position to dash to

Gnar Synchronous Plating - Starting Armor & MR: 25 ⇒ 45

Jax Relentless Assault - AS Per Stack: 12% ⇒ 15%

Jax Grandmaster’s Training - Base AS: 15% ⇒ 12%

Kai’Sa Multi-Shot - Every 2 attacks ⇒ every 2 projectiles

Kai’Sa Multi-Shot - Now grants 10 AP.

Shen Anomolous Amplification has been REWORKED into Time Knife: Gain a Shen. His spell costs 10 less Mana, and after casting his spell, his next 3 attack(s) deal bonus true damage equal to 250% of his Armor

Vex Joy Siphon - Heals all allies ⇒ Heals the 2 lowest health units on your team

Vex Joy Siphon - Healing Percent: 11% ⇒ 22%

Aatrox Deathbringer - Bonus Damage: 12% ⇒ 15%

Aatrox Darkin Assimilation - Damage Ignore: 50% ⇒ 40%

Ekko Destructive Resonance - Damage Amp: 220% ⇒ 250%

Garen Full Power to Sword - Mana Reduction: 40 ⇒ 30

Garen Full Power to Sword - AD Scaling: 80% ⇒ 180%

Warwick Well Fed - Autos per HP: 2 ⇒ 3

Warwick Well Fed - Starting HP: 50 ⇒ 40

Fiddlesticks Scarier-crow - NEW: Fiddlesticks’ spell can critically strike

Syndra Not in Vain starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 40

Syndra Not in Vain AS on Death: 40% ⇒ 50%

Urgot Rising Tide AS: 30% ⇒ 40%

Trait changes in Teamfight Tactics

Adjustment

Underground Gold from cashouts now auto-collects

Gadgeteen

Gadgeteen Bonus Damage & Damage Reduction per equipped item: 3/9% ⇒ 3/10%

Hacker

Hacker breakpoints, and removed the 2 piece. Hacker 3/4/5 are now at 13.6 launch values.

Hacker BUGFIX bonus Omnivamp for the rider now properly only heals from attacks and abilities.

InfiniTeam

InfiniTeam Alternates HP: 40/55/90% ⇒ 50/60/95%

Parallel Ultimate Ezreal bonus duplicates 1 ⇒ 2

LaserCorps

LaserCorps NEW All units get a drone at 4 LaserCorps.

LaserCorps Drone damage 30/50/65/90 ⇒ 27/35/55/80

LaserCorps: Non-champions no longer get drones. This includes H4ckerr!m, Zac, and Training Dummies.

Quickdraw

Quickdraw bonus projectile damage: 55/120/185% ⇒ 70/140/220%

Renegade

Renegade Base Damage Increase: 25/40/65% ⇒ 25/40/70%

Renegade additional bonus for last one standing: 20/25/35% ⇒ 20/30/40%

Spellslinger

Spellslinger AP: 25/50/80/120 ⇒ 25/45/70/110

Sureshot

Sureshot bonus AD every four seconds: 6/11/16/24% ⇒ 7/12/18/25%

Prankster

Prankster Healing: 150/150/250 ⇒ 150/150/350

Riftwalker

Riftwalker: The maximum number of star levels that contribute to Zac is now 9

Champions adjustments in Teamfight Tactics

UNITS: TIER 1

Gangplank Trial By Fire Damage: 210/315/475 ⇒ 230/345/515

Gangplank Trial By Fire no longer cleanses crowd control effects when casting.

Lucian Chrono-Barrage Damage: 50/75/115 ⇒ 45/70/105

Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 220/330/500

Lux Lucent Singularity Missile Speed increased 25%

UNITS: TIER 3

Kai’Sa HP: 650 ⇒ 600

Kai’Sa AD: 35 ⇒ 25

Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 110/150/240 ⇒ 150/225/375

Gnar starting Mana buff: 0/80 ⇒ 20/80

Gnar Armor & MR: 45 ⇒ 50

Morgana HP: 850 ⇒ 900

Morgana Dark Binding Damage: 200/300/495 ⇒ 215/325/535

Vex Shadow Surge Damage: 210/315/510 ⇒ 230/345/570

Vex Shadow Surge 3rd cast gloom now deals reduced damage to enemies after the first enemy hit

Vex Shadow Surge 3rd cast gloom secondary target damage: 210/315/510 ⇒ 150/225/370

UNITS: TIER 4

Bel’Veth HP: 1000 ⇒ 1050

Bel’Veth AD: 75 ⇒ 80

Garen HP: 1000 ⇒ 1050

Garen Mana buff: 100/200 ⇒ 90/180

Garen Mecha Justice AD Ratio: 160/160/350% ⇒ 140/140/325%

Garen Mecha Justice Stun duration: 1.75/2/6 ⇒ 2/2.25/6 sec

Miss Fortune Bullet Time first bullet Damage: 35/55/150 ⇒ 32/50/150

Miss Fortune Bullet Time subsequent bullet Damage: 20/30/100 ⇒ 18/27/100

Samira Flair is now uninterruptible.

Samira Flair should fizzle less often.

Twisted Fate It’s Time to Duel! Blue Card Damage: 60/95/350 ⇒ 55/85/250

Twisted Fate It’s Time to Duel! Red Card Damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 190/285/800

Warwick hack&SLASH cast now triggers on attack effects every 2 attacks instead of every attack.

Neeko Hop Blossom Frog Damage: 75/110/200 ⇒ 75/110/300

Neeko Hop Blossom Big Frog Damage: 145/220/600 ⇒ 150/225/700

UNITS: TIER 5

Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 85/130/800 ⇒ 90/135/800

Ultimate Ezreal AD: 60 ⇒ 65

Ultimate Ezreal AS: 0.9 ⇒ 0.95

Ultimate Ezreal fixed a bug where his spell was wider than intended.

Urgot Mana buff: 75/175 ⇒ 80/160

Janna should better use Lucky Gloves and InfiniTeam emblem; she’ll be equipped with better items now in Teamfight Tactics

Augments adjustments in Teamfight Tactics

The trait-linked augments have been reintroduced but have been thoroughly adjusted to avoid being overpowered during the early stages of the game. The adjustments in Teamfight Tactics are as follows:

Ace Crest now only given at 4-2

Ace Crest grants 2 gold ⇒ Grants a Draven

Ace Crown has been replaced with Ace in the Hole

NEW Ace in the Hole: Only given on 4-2. Gain an Ace Emblem, a Draven, a Miss Fortune, and a Samira.

Built Different III HP: 270/380/490/600 ⇒ 250/365/480/600

Built Different III AS: 50/60/70/80 ⇒ 45/55/70/80

Hacker Heart Grants 2 Gold ⇒ Grants a Pyke

LaserCorps Crest and Soul Augments have been re-enabled

Late Game Specialist Gold: 40 ⇒ > 44

March of Progress Initial XP 4 ⇒ 2

Riftwalker Crest Grants a Pyke ⇒ Grants 2 gold

Riftwalker Crown Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Sparring Gloves

Star Guardian Crown Chalice of Power ⇒ Tear Of The Goddess

Bug fixes in Teamfight Tactics

Hacker bonus Omnivamp for the rider now properly only heals from attacks and abilities in Teamfight Tactics.

Still empowering: Syndra Hero Augment “Empowered Reserves” text updated to include non-champion items that occupy bench slots. Functionality unchanged.

Knock-Knock: Syndra’s Force of Will no longer knocks-up units with CC immunity.

Imma still typo this: Fixed typos on InfiniTeam related Augments in Teamfight Tactics.

Sivir Hero Augment “Time and a Half” now grants gold after player combat rounds, and checks her Attack Damage at the very start of the next round.

A.D.M.I.N. gold drop percentage for every 5 seconds is now properly 25%.

Gadgeteen versions of exclusive items should now properly be exclusive with their normal and Radiant versions.

Sunfire Board now lists the correct burn amount in its tooltip (behavior unchanged).

Are training dummies really a grand challenge?: Fiora Hero Augment “Grand Challenge” now specifies it works on all units, not just champions (behavior unchanged).

The roll toll: Nunu ability tooltip updated to say “briefly stuns” to reflect ability behavior.

Syndra ability tooltip updated to say “briefly knocks up” to reflect ability behavior.

Lulu will no longer walk up before casting her spell.

Fixed a bug where Pantheon wouldn’t shield himself if the target was dead.

You 2-starred what???: Fixed a bug where Anvils/Tomes from Carousel were combining.

Unlooty: Fixed a rare bug where players could get too little loot from stage 1.

Slowdraw: Fixed an issue where Quickdraw would delay Lucian’s auto attacks in Teamfight Tactics.

Double Up: Fixed a bug where using your Lesser Rune of Allegiance could result in waiting 7 rounds for it to regenerate instead of the intended 5.

Double Up: Fixed a bug where your Runes of Allegiance could take 1 extra round to regenerate in Teamfight Tactics.

