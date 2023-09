Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9.5: Horizonbound Battle Pass - All tiers and rewards

Set 9.5: Horizonbound has arrived in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), and Riot Games has released another Battle Pass with a fresh set of Arena skins, Boom animations, and a variety of cosmetics. In the new Battle Pass, players can progress through 41 primary tiers, along with three additional tiers, by completing challenges and playing regularly.

Battle Pass tiers are divided into two categories: Free and Premium. Although the latter is where the majority of exciting rewards are hidden, the former also features a variety of goodies.

This article provides an overview of everything included in Horizonbound Battle Pass for Teamfight Tactics.

List of Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Expand Tweet

The tiers and rewards of Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 Battle Pass are as follows:

Tier 0- 200 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

200 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 1- Scuba Sprite (Free)

Scuba Sprite (Free) Tier 2- Ship of Discovery (Pass+)

Ship of Discovery (Pass+) Tier 3- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 4- 1-Star Serpent Slayer (Pass+)

1-Star Serpent Slayer (Pass+) Tier 5- Woah...Dizzy (Free)

Woah...Dizzy (Free) Tier 6- 50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 7- 1-Star Shadow's Grasp (Pass+)

1-Star Shadow's Grasp (Pass+) Tier 8- 1-Star Stellacorn Lightcharger (Pass+)

1-Star Stellacorn Lightcharger (Pass+) Tier 9- 50 Treasure Tokens (Free)

50 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 10- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 11- 1-Star Bandle Blast (Pass+)

1-Star Bandle Blast (Pass+) Tier 12- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 13- 50 Treasure Tokens (Free)

50 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 14- Ship of Innovation (Pass+)

Ship of Innovation (Pass+) Tier 15- 1-Star Toxic Cloud (Pass+)

1-Star Toxic Cloud (Pass+) Tier 16- 50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

50 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 17- 1-Star Serpent Slayer (Pass+)

1-Star Serpent Slayer (Pass+) Tier 18- Dogged (Free)

Dogged (Free) Tier 19- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 20- 2-Star Shadow's Grasp (Pass+)

2-Star Shadow's Grasp (Pass+) Tier 21- Knife Pup Egg (Pass+)

Knife Pup Egg (Pass+) Tier 22- 2-Star Bandle Blast (Pass+)

2-Star Bandle Blast (Pass+) Tier 23- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 24- 100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 25- 50 Treasure Tokens (Free)

50 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 26- 2-Star Toxic Cloud (Pass+)

2-Star Toxic Cloud (Pass+) Tier 27- 3-Star Serpent Slayer (Pass+)

3-Star Serpent Slayer (Pass+) Tier 28- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 29- Ship of Shadows (Pass+)

Ship of Shadows (Pass+) Tier 30- High Cost (Free)

High Cost (Free) Tier 31- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 32- 3-Star Bandle Blast (Pass+)

3-Star Bandle Blast (Pass+) Tier 33- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

50 Star Shards (Pass+) Tier 34- 50 Treasure Tokens (Free)

50 Treasure Tokens (Free) Tier 35- Knife Hound Egg (Pass+)

Knife Hound Egg (Pass+) Tier 36- 3-Star Shadow's Grasp (Pass+)

3-Star Shadow's Grasp (Pass+) Tier 37- 3-Star Toxic Cloud (Pass+)

3-Star Toxic Cloud (Pass+) Tier 38- 100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+)

100 Treasure Tokens (Pass+) Tier 39- Legendary Little Legend Egg (Pass+)

Legendary Little Legend Egg (Pass+) Tier 40- I'll Wait (Free)

I'll Wait (Free) Tier 41- Bilgewater Bay (Pass+)

Bonus

Tier 1- En Garde (Free)

En Garde (Free) Tier 2- Allez (Free)

Allez (Free) Tier 3- Salute (Free)

Teamfight Tactics players can also complete a set of missions provided weekly to get a boost in XP and quickly progress through the Battle Pass.