Tears of Themis: All codes for free rewards and how to redeem (July 2023)

Tears of Themis is a detective romance mobile title, developed for Android and iOS by HoYoverse. It features a female protagonist who is a rookie attorney, solving cases in the fictional city of Stellis. Players aim to win verbal combat in court by collecting clues, and battles are done by playing different types of cards, such as Logic, Empathy, and Intuition.

New cards are obtainable from the gacha system using Tears, S-Chips, and more. Moreover, the in-game items such as Oracle of Justice, Stellin, and more level-up cards to enhance their powers for debates. While one can grind for these items, the developers also release codes that grant them these for free. That said, this article lists all active Tears of Themis codes as of July 2023.

All active Tears of Themis redeem codes (July 2023)

Tears of Themis anniversary special redeem codes. (Image via HoYoverse)

Like other HoYoverse titles, Tears of Themis also has redeemable codes that provide valuable in-game resources. The developers at miHoYo release these codes when the title hits a milestone, receives updates, or on special occasions.

On this gacha title's second anniversary, developers released plenty of codes containing freebies, including Stellin, S-chips, and Energy Drink packs.

Here are all the active codes in this mobile gacha title available now:

TOTANNIVMEMO7: 1 Tear, 10000 Stellin, and 1 Energy Drink Basic Pack

TOTANNIVMEMO6: 30 S-Chips, 10000 Stellin, and 1 Energy Drink Basic Pack

TOTANNIVMEMO5: 30 S-Chips, 10 Oracle of Justice III, and 1 Energy Drink Basic Pack

TOTANNIVMEMO4: 30 S-Chips, 10000 Stellin, and 10 Oracle of Justice III

TOTANNIVMEMO3: 30 S-Chips, 10 Oracle of Justice III, and 1 Energy Drink Basic Pack

TOTANNIVMEMO2: 30 S-Chips, 1 Energy Drink Basic Pack, and 500 Friendship Badge,

TOTANNIVMEMO1: 60 S-Chips, 50000 Stellin, and 10 Oracle of Justice III

StellisPostOffice: 30 S-Chips

TOMYBELOVED: 150 S-Chips, 10 Oracle of Justice III

Although simply copy-pasting the codes does the work, make sure to type them exactly as provided by developers, in case you opt for that, to successfully receive the rewards, as they are case sensitive.

How to redeem codes in Tears of Themis

Code redemption page on the title's official website. (Image via miHoYo)

This game does not have an in-game feature for redeeming these codes. So, you should visit the title's official website and redeem them. Here are the steps:

Open your preferred browser on your device and visit the title's official website at https://tot.hoyoverse.com. Tap the REDEEM CODE button from the site's top menu bar. The Redemption Code page will open in a new tab. Log in to the website with the account linked to the game (You can log in by tapping the avatar icon at the top right corner.) Copy/Paste or type the code in the Redemption Code box. Click the Redeem button. Launch the title and claim rewards from the in-game mailbox.

It's important to note that you can only use the feature if you log in to the website. The codes do not last long, so you should redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Moreover, they are redeemable only once per player in this romance title.