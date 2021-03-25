Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is one of India's biggest gaming content creators. He is known for the Minecraft, GTA 5 and Free Fire videos that he posts on his YouTube channels.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FireEyes Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID and stats

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

Techno Gamerz’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Techno Gamerz has played 358 squad matches and has won on 39 occasions, making his win rate 10.89%. He has 600 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The YouTuber has also played 443 duo games and has triumphed in 37 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.35%. He has 754 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.86 in this mode.

Techno Gamerz has played 289 solo matches and has 16 victories, maintaining a win rate of 5.53%. He has 546 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

Techno Gamerz’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Techno Gamerz has played 4 squad games but is yet to secure victory. He has 4 kills to his name in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 14 ranked duo matches and has a single win, translating to a win rate of 7.14%. He has 12 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 0.92.

Techno Gamerz has played 1 ranked solo game and has 1 kill to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Ujjwal started his YouTube journey over 3 years ago. He runs two channels – Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal. The former has 14.6 million subscribers and 2.87 billion combined views. Meanwhile, the latter has 4.1 million subscribers, with 340 million combined views.

Techno Gamerz’s social media accounts

Here are the links to Techno Gamerz’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?