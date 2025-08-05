Tekken 8 2.04 patch notes: Shop updates, gameplay improvements and more

The Tekken 8 2.04 update is scheduled to release on August 4, 2025, at 19:00 PDT, introducing a set of changes to the game. This patch will introduce a few swimsuit costumes for various characters in the shop, as well as make gameplay optimizations. The Tekken 8 2.04 update will also introduce new features to a few game modes.Here is everything you need to know about the Tekken 8 2.04 update patch notes.Tekken 8 2.04 patch notesHere are the patch notes for the Tekken 8 2.04 update:TEKKEN SHOP&quot;Seaside Pack” Added25 character-specific swimsuit costumes“Beach Fun Pack” Added11 character-specific swimsuit costumesNote:Costumes can only be used with the specified character.This pack does not include costumes for Kuma, Panda, or any additional playable characters released from Armor King onward.“TEKKEN SPECIAL DEAL” EventDuring the event period, selected items will be available at special prices.TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGEFive Special Ghosts with Character Panels AppearDefeat each Special Ghost after speaking to them to obtain one unique character panel.The character panels feature fan art submitted through the “TEKKEN FANDOM Campaign.”The Special Ghosts will appear in the lobby until the update scheduled for September.PRACTICE, VERSUSAdded Filter Function to Photo ModeAdded a “Color Mask Adjustment” option to the filter function.Allows the background color to be changed to a specified color.Note: Some features in Photo Mode may be unavailable depending on the battle situation.PRACTICEAdded “Throw Break Training”A new feature that allows players to practice throw escapes by setting the difficulty level and the opponent’s throw moves.Accessible via Menu &gt; “Throw Break Training.”Please choose a difficulty level suitable for your skill and use this feature to improve your throw break ability.More details can be found in the in-game help:Menu &gt; “Help” &gt; “Throw Break Training”Added Shortcut Key to Set Opponent in Power-Up StateWhen the opponent is standing or crouching, holding [Touchpad/View button/V] will put them in a power-up state.In this state, the opponent cannot guard and any hit will be a counter hit, allowing for effective counter hit combo practice.More details can be found in the in-game help:Menu &gt; “Help” &gt; “Other Battle System Information”All Online MatchesChanged Win-Loss Display on Result ScreenThe result screen after online matches will now display the number of wins as numeric values alongside the star icons.QUICK MATCH / GROUP MATCH / TEKKEN BALL / PLAYER MATCH (2-Player Consecutive Match Mode)Changed Win-Loss Display on Result ScreenIn consecutive matches, the result screen after online matches will now show the win-loss record for up to the last 20 matches.The numeric display will count up to a maximum of 999.PLAYER MATCHChanged Result Screen SpecificationsWhen the win condition is set to “1 Win,” the result screen will now appear after online matches.Shortcut buttons for “Follow” and “Friend Request” will now appear on the result screen after the match ends.PLAYABLE CHARACTERSCharacter Move Behavior Fixes and Balance AdjustmentsThis update (Ver.2.04) does not include any battle balance adjustments, taking into consideration the multiple major esports tournaments scheduled for August.Starting with Ver.2.05, planned for release in September, future updates will primarily focus on bug fixes and related improvementsThat concludes everything from the Tekken 8 2.04 update, which will go live on August 4, 2025, at 19:00 PDT.