Tekken 8 character Steve Fox combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, and combo examples

Very few Tekken 8 characters have Steve Fox's agility, as the young British fighter has complete prowess over boxing styles. Due to this, he has become one of the most coveted contenders in the community, and it takes quite a bit of practice to master his moveset. With proper knowledge of his inputs, players should be able to unleash devastating combos, punishing opponents for every wrong move.

Steve has to close in on foes to be effective in the fight, as most of his attacks are short-range. Thankfully, the boxer is quick on his feet to compensate for the minor shortcoming.

This article will analyze some of the essential elements of Steve’s kit in Tekken 8, including his Heat Moves, Rage Art, and more.

Steve Fox Rage Art and Heat Moves in Tekken 8

Watch out for the traditional notations used to denote Steve’s moves in Tekken 8, such as u/f (up-forward), qcf (quarter-circle-forward), F (forward-hold), and so on. The 1, 2, 3, and 4 indicate left punch, right punch, left kick, and right kick, respectively.

Remember that any input specified within square brackets requires a quick, consecutive press.

Rage Art

Dear Land of Hope: d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Sonic Fang : 1+2

: 1+2 Rocket Launcher : qcf, 1

: qcf, 1 Eraser : f, f, F, 2

: f, f, F, 2 Cyclone Punch : During Quick Spin (3+4), 2

: During Quick Spin (3+4), 2 Vigilant Blow : During lion Heart (u/b, 3), 1

: During lion Heart (u/b, 3), 1 Ducking In Direct : During Heat, d/f, 3+4

: During Heat, d/f, 3+4 Two-Faced : During Heat and Ducking In, 1+3 or 2+4

: During Heat and Ducking In, 1+3 or 2+4 Dominion Rush : During Two-Faced, 1

: During Two-Faced, 1 Debutante Ball : During Two-Faced, 2

: During Two-Faced, 2 Bretwalda : During Heat, 2+3

: During Heat, 2+3 Bretwalda: During Heat and Peekaboo, 2+3

Steve Fox combo examples in Tekken 8

While crouching, d/f, 2> u/b, 2> d, 3> during Duckling, 1> 2, 2> 1+2

Any Tekken combo that begins with a crouching stance can catch an opponent off-guard, and the specified move string is one of its prime examples. Steve Fox can reign havoc with his extremely agile fighting style if you execute his inputs properly.

u/f, 2> d/f, 1, [2, 1], B> during Flicker Stance, 1, 1, 2> f, F, 2

Consider learning this input, as it can get you a decent wall carry on challengers while taking away a solid chunk of their HP bar. It is one of the easiest Steve combos that most newcomers should be able to learn with a little practice.

u/f, 2> b, 1, 2> with Heat activated during Lion Heart, 1, F> d/f, 1, [2, 1], B> during Flicker Stance, 1, 2> 1+2

The Heat System in Tekken 8 can be incorporated into various combos, and the input above shows how well Steve Fox performs with the new mechanic. However, you are likely to mess up the string if you are unaware of the right-punch and left-punch input within the square brackets.

Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024, across PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC.