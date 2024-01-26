Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are capable video cards for playing Tekken 8 at high resolutions and graphics settings. They were launched as 1440p pixel-pushers back in the Ampere lineup. Although they have been replaced by newer Ada variants like the RTX 4070 Super and the 4070 Ti Super, the older cards continue to be capable enough of playing every modern AAA game with slight tweaks to the settings.

The latest Tekken installment bundles a bunch of graphics settings like most other modern high-profile releases. Although it is well-optimized and isn't very demanding on graphics hardware, going through the settings is worth it to ensure the best experience without major hiccups.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 was introduced for 1440p gaming. The graphics card continues to be quite capable at this resolution and won't disappoint Tekken 8 players. You can crank up the settings to Ultra and still get 60 FPS consistently.

The game also supports Nvidia DLSS but, for the most part, you won't be needing upscaling tech. The title is capped at 60 FPS and won't significantly benefit from lowering the graphics options.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering prowess as compared to the older non-Ti versions, thanks to the slight specs sheet bumps and faster memory. This allows it to play Tekken at 4K resolutions without major performance issues.

We recommend the Ultra settings for this card as well. However, since the 3070 Ti is primarily a 1440p GPU, we recommend setting DLSS to Quality to avoid any frame drops. Although rare, stutters can destroy the experience in fast-paced games like Tekken 8.

The detailed settings list for the 3070 Ti in the new fighting game is as follows:

Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Overall, both the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb GPUs that can play Tekken 8 without breaking a sweat. Despite their age, they continue to rank among the most powerful graphics cards ever launched and will be capable of playing the latest titles without major issues.