Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are high-performance graphics cards launched in the last-gen as 1440p gaming GPUs. They continue to be solid performers even to this date, as they can play all modern releases at high resolutions without breaking a sweat. Lies of P, the new action RPG that releases today, is no exception.

When the game was demoed back in the summer, gamers were astounded by the level of optimization. The game looks fantastic while also delivering sky-high framerates on mid-range hardware.

Therefore, it's not a surprise that the 3070 and 3070 Ti can play the game at a high resolution. This article will list the graphics settings that deliver the best picture quality in Lies of P.

Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is generally known for being capable of playing the latest games at 1440p. However, it can play Lies of P at 4K. This is primarily because the action RPG from Neowiz is insanely well-optimized and runs at high framerates on even modest hardware.

Our recommendation for the best graphics settings on the 3070 is as follows:

Graphics

Screen mode: Maximum screen

Maximum screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Vsync: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FidelityFX CACAO: On

On Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 1

Graphics quality

Visibility: Best

Best Anti-aliasing quality: Best

Best Post-processing quality: Best

Best Shadow quality: Best

Best Texture quality: Best

Best Effect quality: Best

Best Vegetation quality: Best

Best Shading quality: Best

Best Reflection quality: Best

Best Volumetric fog quality: Best

Best Ambient occlusion quality: Best

Best Anisotropy filter quality: Best

Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. However, there isn't much you can gain from the added horsepower of this GPU in Lies of P. The 3070 can already play the game at the highest settings at 4K, so the 3070 Ti has nothing to really add.

The best settings for the 3070 Ti is as follows:

Graphics

Screen mode: Maximum screen

Maximum screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Vsync: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FidelityFX CACAO: On

On Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 1

Graphics quality

Visibility: Best

Best Anti-aliasing quality: Best

Best Post-processing quality: Best

Best Shadow quality: Best

Best Texture quality: Best

Best Effect quality: Best

Best Vegetation quality: Best

Best Shading quality: Best

Best Reflection quality: Best

Best Volumetric fog quality: Best

Best Ambient occlusion quality: Best

Best Anisotropy filter quality: Best

The 3070 and 3070 Ti rank among the most powerful graphics cards launched to date. They can play every modern AAA game at high resolutions. Therefore, players who own the cards will have no performance issues in Lies of P.