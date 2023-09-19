Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are high-performance graphics cards launched in the last-gen as 1440p gaming GPUs. They continue to be solid performers even to this date, as they can play all modern releases at high resolutions without breaking a sweat. Lies of P, the new action RPG that releases today, is no exception.
When the game was demoed back in the summer, gamers were astounded by the level of optimization. The game looks fantastic while also delivering sky-high framerates on mid-range hardware.
Therefore, it's not a surprise that the 3070 and 3070 Ti can play the game at a high resolution. This article will list the graphics settings that deliver the best picture quality in Lies of P.
Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 is generally known for being capable of playing the latest games at 1440p. However, it can play Lies of P at 4K. This is primarily because the action RPG from Neowiz is insanely well-optimized and runs at high framerates on even modest hardware.
Our recommendation for the best graphics settings on the 3070 is as follows:
Graphics
- Screen mode: Maximum screen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Max frame limit: Unlimited
- Vsync: Off
- Adjust brightness: As per your preference
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FidelityFX CACAO: On
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 1
Graphics quality
- Visibility: Best
- Anti-aliasing quality: Best
- Post-processing quality: Best
- Shadow quality: Best
- Texture quality: Best
- Effect quality: Best
- Vegetation quality: Best
- Shading quality: Best
- Reflection quality: Best
- Volumetric fog quality: Best
- Ambient occlusion quality: Best
- Anisotropy filter quality: Best
Best Lies of P graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. However, there isn't much you can gain from the added horsepower of this GPU in Lies of P. The 3070 can already play the game at the highest settings at 4K, so the 3070 Ti has nothing to really add.
The best settings for the 3070 Ti is as follows:
The 3070 and 3070 Ti rank among the most powerful graphics cards launched to date. They can play every modern AAA game at high resolutions. Therefore, players who own the cards will have no performance issues in Lies of P.