Best Exoprimal graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Exoprimal is now out on PC. The game can easily be enjoyed on some of the highest-end video cards from the last gen. Gamers can play the latest Capcom title at the highest settings on GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti without major framerate drops and stutters. Although it isn't the most demanding game released this year, it can be very taxing on higher resolutions.

Additionally, like most other AAA titles in the market, Exoprimal features many graphics customization options on PC. This can make fine-tuning the settings a chore for most gamers.

Thus, to help RTX 3070 gamers with this problem, we will list the best Exoprimal graphics settings for the GPUs in this article.

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3070

Exoprimal runs at the highest settings at 1440p on the RTX 3070. The detailed graphics settings list for the game is listed below:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off

Off Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

The RTX 3070 is built for 1440p gaming, and we don't recommend gamers go above this resolution in the latest shooter from Capcom. With the highest settings applied, the game runs pretty well at QHD with rare drops below 60 FPS. Gamers don't need to rely on AMD FSR in this title.

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti runs Exoprimal at the highest settings at 4K with FSR turned on. If gamers are willing to play the game at 1440p, they can run it without any form of upscaling.

The best graphics settings for the latest Capcom shooter are as follows:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Ultra quality

Ultra quality Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Overall, the latest Capcom game is a fun shooter. Gamers on high-end last-gen cards like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti need not worry about performance issues in this title.

Poll : 0 votes