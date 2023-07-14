Best Exoprimal graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Exoprimal is now out on PC. The game can easily be enjoyed on some of the highest-end video cards from the last gen. Gamers can play the latest Capcom title at the highest settings on GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti without major framerate drops and stutters. Although it isn't the most demanding game released this year, it can be very taxing on higher resolutions.
Additionally, like most other AAA titles in the market, Exoprimal features many graphics customization options on PC. This can make fine-tuning the settings a chore for most gamers.
Thus, to help RTX 3070 gamers with this problem, we will list the best Exoprimal graphics settings for the GPUs in this article.
Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3070
Exoprimal runs at the highest settings at 1440p on the RTX 3070. The detailed graphics settings list for the game is listed below:
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Brightness:
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Maximum frame rate: No limit
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Model rendering: Ultra
- Effect rendering: Ultra
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: Off
- Reflection quality: On
- Global illumination quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
The RTX 3070 is built for 1440p gaming, and we don't recommend gamers go above this resolution in the latest shooter from Capcom. With the highest settings applied, the game runs pretty well at QHD with rare drops below 60 FPS. Gamers don't need to rely on AMD FSR in this title.
Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti runs Exoprimal at the highest settings at 4K with FSR turned on. If gamers are willing to play the game at 1440p, they can run it without any form of upscaling.
The best graphics settings for the latest Capcom shooter are as follows:
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Brightness:
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Maximum frame rate: No limit
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Model rendering: Ultra
- Effect rendering: Ultra
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: Off
- Reflection quality: On
- Global illumination quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Ultra quality
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
Overall, the latest Capcom game is a fun shooter. Gamers on high-end last-gen cards like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti need not worry about performance issues in this title.