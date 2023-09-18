Lies of P settings you need to change before playing

Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio's Lies of P is the latest Souls-like action RPG, and it has been warmly welcomed by fans for its classic Souls-style gameplay. This rendition, unlike Elden Ring's expansive open world, has more of a resemblance to FromSoftware's Bloodborne.

Players must overcome tough areas, accumulate souls, and exchange them at a bonfire, all while encountering enigmatic NPCs and fighting formidable bosses.

To truly enhance your experience in the city of Krat in Lies of P, certain alterations must be made to the game settings. This makes the gameplay seamless, and maneuvering through uncharted territory and battling bosses will be simpler.

Best Lies of P gameplay settings, graphics settings, and more for an optimal experience

Gameplay settings

Gameplay settings must be optimized to achieve the best results (Image via Sportskeeda)

Common:

HUD : On

: On Blood : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Guide: On

Battle:

Adjust Attack Direction : On

: On Switch to Auto Lock On : On

: On Lock On Distance Degree: 6

Language:

Subtitle Display : On

: On Language Settings: Your preference

Camera settings

Lies of P camera settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Common:

Adjust Inclined Surface Camera : Off

: Off Reset Camera position : On

: On Camera Shake: On

Controller:

Inverted Horizontal Camera : Off

: Off Inverted Vertical Camera : Off

: Off Horizontal Camera Movement Speed : 5

: 5 Vertical Camera Movement Speed: 5

Mouse:

Inverted Horizontal Camera : Off

: Off Inverted Vertical Camera : Off

: Off Horizontal Camera Movement Speed : 5

: 5 Vertical Camera Movement Speed: 5

Audio settings

General Volume : 7

: 7 Music Volume : 7

: 7 Environment Volume : 9

: 9 Cinematic Volume : 6

: 6 SFX Volume : 8

: 8 Voice Volume : 7

: 7 System Volume: 7

Graphics Settings

Things are different in Lies of P, where Shadow Quality doesn't impact performance as much as it does in most games. Thus, it's advised to set it at the Best option, where the effect is hardly noticeable, but the difference between Best and High is obvious.

Furthermore, the Effect Quality settings can affect how the game's effects look and spread during combat or interactive scenes. To get the best results, it's suggested that you choose the Medium option.

Using upscaling techniques like DLSS and FSR or lowering the resolution are the best ways to address the FPS problem in Lies of P if you're still having trouble.

Graphics:

Screen Mode : Maximum Screen

: Maximum Screen Resolution : Main monitor's highest resolution

: Main monitor's highest resolution Max Frame Limit : 120

: 120 V Sync : Off

: Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 : Performance

: Performance AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 Sharpness : 0.5

: 0.5 AMD FidelityFX CACAO: On

Graphics Detail Settings:

Visibility : High

: High Anti-aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-processing Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Best

: Best Texture Quality : Best

: Best Effect Quality : Medium

: Medium Vegetation Quality : High

: High Shading Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Fog Quality : Medium

: Medium Ambient Occlusion Quality : Medium

: Medium Anisotropy Filter Quality: Medium