Lies of P settings you need to change before playing

Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio's Lies of P is the latest Souls-like action RPG, and it has been warmly welcomed by fans for its classic Souls-style gameplay. This rendition, unlike Elden Ring's expansive open world, has more of a resemblance to FromSoftware's Bloodborne.
Players must overcome tough areas, accumulate souls, and exchange them at a bonfire, all while encountering enigmatic NPCs and fighting formidable bosses.
To truly enhance your experience in the city of Krat in Lies of P, certain alterations must be made to the game settings. This makes the gameplay seamless, and maneuvering through uncharted territory and battling bosses will be simpler.
Best Lies of P gameplay settings, graphics settings, and more for an optimal experience
Gameplay settings
Common:
- HUD: On
- Blood: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Guide: On
Battle:
- Adjust Attack Direction: On
- Switch to Auto Lock On: On
- Lock On Distance Degree: 6
Language:
- Subtitle Display: On
- Language Settings: Your preference
Camera settings
Common:
- Adjust Inclined Surface Camera: Off
- Reset Camera position: On
- Camera Shake: On
Controller:
- Inverted Horizontal Camera: Off
- Inverted Vertical Camera: Off
- Horizontal Camera Movement Speed: 5
- Vertical Camera Movement Speed: 5
Mouse:
- Inverted Horizontal Camera: Off
- Inverted Vertical Camera: Off
- Horizontal Camera Movement Speed: 5
- Vertical Camera Movement Speed: 5
Audio settings
- General Volume: 7
- Music Volume: 7
- Environment Volume: 9
- Cinematic Volume: 6
- SFX Volume: 8
- Voice Volume: 7
- System Volume: 7
Graphics Settings
Things are different in Lies of P, where Shadow Quality doesn't impact performance as much as it does in most games. Thus, it's advised to set it at the Best option, where the effect is hardly noticeable, but the difference between Best and High is obvious.
Furthermore, the Effect Quality settings can affect how the game's effects look and spread during combat or interactive scenes. To get the best results, it's suggested that you choose the Medium option.
Using upscaling techniques like DLSS and FSR or lowering the resolution are the best ways to address the FPS problem in Lies of P if you're still having trouble.
Graphics:
- Screen Mode: Maximum Screen
- Resolution: Main monitor's highest resolution
- Max Frame Limit: 120
- V Sync: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Performance
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 Sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FidelityFX CACAO: On
Graphics Detail Settings:
- Visibility: High
- Anti-aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-processing Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Best
- Texture Quality: Best
- Effect Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Quality: High
- Shading Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Fog Quality: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Medium
- Anisotropy Filter Quality: Medium