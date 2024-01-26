Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Tekken 8 runs well on newer graphics hardware like the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. The fighting game isn't too demanding and optimized well on PC, which comes in handy while playing on more modest GPUs. The game has received significant visual quality overhauls from the last title in the series. It is now much more advanced, both in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics.

However, quickly running through the graphics customization settings is worth it. The title bundles many options that must be properly fine-tuned for the best experience. Both the 3060 and the 3060 Ti are quite capable pixel pushers and can run Tekken at higher resolutions and framerates than usual.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 packs enough power to play Tekken 8 at 1440p (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 was introduced as a 1080p gaming graphics card in 2021. The GPU continues to deliver at this resolution but is also quite capable at 1440p and 4K. It can play multiple well-optimized and older video games comfortably at these resolutions.

In Tekken 8, we recommend sticking to 1440p for the best experience. Although the game is completely playable at 4K, framerates stay in the low 40s for the most part. This isn't ideal, given lower resolutions can play the title at a constant 60 FPS.

The Ultra settings in the game work fine at QHD. This ensures the best visuals while also hitting 60 FPS without fail. The detailed settings list for the graphics card is as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The 3060 Ti is powerful enough to handle Tekken 8 at 4K (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is even more capable than its 12 GB non-Ti sibling. This GPU originally targeted 1440p gaming and can play nearly every video game at 4K without much framerate issues. We recommend playing at UHD since the GPU can easily push out 60 FPS with minor frame drops at this resolution.

Like the 3060, the Ultra settings in the game work fine on the 3060 Ti. Here's the detailed settings list:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti aren't the latest or the fastest graphics cards in the market. They were launched as 1080p video cards in the last generation and have already been replaced. Despite this, gamers can expect a superb experience in Tekken 8 with the above settings applied. They continue to remain relevant even almost three years after release.