Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are high-performance 1080p gaming graphics cards built to tackle the latest titles without hiccups. Although they have been replaced by the newer RTX 4060 series of GPUs, they pack enough graphics power to play the new games without issues. Moreover, in less demanding titles like NBA 2K24, the cards will have zero issues delivering top-notch experiences.
However, we recommend players apply a few tweaks to the settings to maintain high framerates in the latest installment of this long-running sports series. The game features a bunch of options that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore.
To help gamers choose the ideal settings, we will list the best options for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti in this article. Do note we are targeting high framerates at FHD resolutions with these GPUs.
Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 graphics card is good for playing the latest games at 1080p. However, we recommend a mix of medium and high settings in NBA 2K24 for the best experience. This is primarily because the GPU doesn't feature any upscaling technologies like DLSS or FSR.
The best settings combination for the 3060 GPU in NBA 2K24 are as follows:
Video settings
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Anti-aliasing level: 4
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Vertical sync: Off
- Dynamic vertical sync: Off
- Overall quality: Custom
Advanced settings
- Shader detail level: High
- Shadow detail level: High
- Texture detail level: High
- Player detail level: Medium
- Crowd detail level: High
- Media people detail level: High
- Hair detail level: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Volumetric lighting: On
- Temporal anti-aliasing: On
- Depth of field: On
- Motion blur: On
- Bloom: On
- Floor reflections: On
- Mirror reflections: On
- Buffer count: 3
- Max anisotropy: 8
- Allow compute shaders: On
- Shader preload: On
Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
Gamers on the RTX 3060 Ti can crank up settings further in NBA 2K24 since this GPU is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings applied for a high refresh rate experience at 1080p. You can crank down the graphics options slightly while playing at 1440p on this GPU.
The best graphics options for the last-gen 3060 Ti is as follows:
Video settings
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Anti-aliasing level: 4
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Vertical sync: Off
- Dynamic vertical sync: Off
- Overall quality: Custom
Advanced settings
- Shader detail level: High
- Shadow detail level: High
- Texture detail level: Ultra
- Player detail level: High
- Crowd detail level: High
- Media people detail level: High
- Hair detail level: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Volumetric lighting: On
- Temporal anti-aliasing: On
- Depth of field: On
- Motion blur: On
- Bloom: On
- Floor reflections: On
- Mirror reflections: On
- Buffer count: 3
- Max anisotropy: 8
- Allow compute shaders: On
- Shader preload: On
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are decently powerful graphics cards built for playing the latest and most demanding titles. Gamers on these GPUs seldom have issues with new launches in the market. Thankfully, NBA 2K24 plays pretty well on both of these GPUs.