Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are high-performance 1080p gaming graphics cards built to tackle the latest titles without hiccups. Although they have been replaced by the newer RTX 4060 series of GPUs, they pack enough graphics power to play the new games without issues. Moreover, in less demanding titles like NBA 2K24, the cards will have zero issues delivering top-notch experiences.

However, we recommend players apply a few tweaks to the settings to maintain high framerates in the latest installment of this long-running sports series. The game features a bunch of options that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore.

To help gamers choose the ideal settings, we will list the best options for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti in this article. Do note we are targeting high framerates at FHD resolutions with these GPUs.

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 graphics card is good for playing the latest games at 1080p. However, we recommend a mix of medium and high settings in NBA 2K24 for the best experience. This is primarily because the GPU doesn't feature any upscaling technologies like DLSS or FSR.

The best settings combination for the 3060 GPU in NBA 2K24 are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: Medium

Medium Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Gamers on the RTX 3060 Ti can crank up settings further in NBA 2K24 since this GPU is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings applied for a high refresh rate experience at 1080p. You can crank down the graphics options slightly while playing at 1440p on this GPU.

The best graphics options for the last-gen 3060 Ti is as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: Ultra

Ultra Player detail level: High

High Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are decently powerful graphics cards built for playing the latest and most demanding titles. Gamers on these GPUs seldom have issues with new launches in the market. Thankfully, NBA 2K24 plays pretty well on both of these GPUs.