Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched as 4K gaming graphics cards in the Ampere generation. They have already been replaced by the more capable RTX 4080 and 4080 Super. However, even to this date, they can play the latest titles like Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at this resolution with minor tweaks to the settings.

Tekken 8, the latest fighting game in the market, is optimized pretty well on PC. You can expect a decent experience with minor tweaks to the overall settings. We have prepared this cheat sheet with the best combinations for you to quickly apply the settings and get started with the fun right away.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a capable card for Tekken 8 (Image via Nvidia)

Both 10 and 12 GB versions of the Nvidia RTX 3080 are capable video cards for playing Tekken 8 at 4K resolutions. The game is capped at 60 FPS, and both of these cards can hit that limit without major tweaks to the settings.

We recommend the Ultra settings in the title at 4K. They ensure Tekken 8 looks decent while maintaining a constant 60 FPS. Besides this, we recommend turning DLSS on and setting it to the Quality preset. This will eliminate any frame drops that could make the difference between winning and losing in the game.

The detailed settings list for the game is as follows:

Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: DLSS Quality

DLSS Quality Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a powerful 4K gaming powerhouse (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3080 Ti is a bit more powerful than the original 80-class cards thanks to the slight specs bumps and more VRAM. This gives it a lead in 4K resolutions, thereby allowing for even higher framerates. Tekken doesn't benefit much from the added capabilities of the video card since the game is locked at 60 FPS. However, you can turn DLSS off and still maintain the framerate with this card.

The best settings combination for the graphics card is as follows:

Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are powerful graphics cards that still rank among the fastest in the market despite being replaced by much more capable options. With the above settings applied, you can expect a solid experience in Tekken 8.