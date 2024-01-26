Tekken 8 crashing on PC possible fixes, reasons, and more

Tekken 8 crashing to desktop is one of the biggest issues many players are facing with the PC version of the game. While the latest iteration of the Tekken franchise released with a rather impressive PC port, especially considering that the game is built on Unreal Engine 5, there are still a few issues in terms of stability at 1440p or higher resolutions.

It's nothing new for PC ports of games to be busted at launch, with titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Lords of the Fallen, and Fospoken being prime examples of this. Compared to these titles, Tekken 8 has a rather robust PC port that performs well on various hardware configurations.

However, the crashing issues many players have been facing are a real bummer, especially in the game's online modes. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to potentially remedy this issue. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to fix Tekken 8 crashing issues on PC.

How to fix Tekken 8 crashing on PC

There are a host of reasons for the Tekken 8 crashing issue on PC, including but not limited to outdated graphics drivers, outdated Windows firmware, lower storage bandwidth, hardware bottlenecks, corrupted game files, and faulty installation. Fortunately, most of these issues that result in Tekken 8 crashing on PC can be easily rectified without much hassle.

Here are the possible fixes you can try to fix the Tekken 8 crashing issue on PC:

Check system requirements

The first thing you should ensure while purchasing any PC title is the system requirements for the game. Being a current-gen title, the latest installment in the Tekken series comes with some really hefty system requirements. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX-compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX-compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Additionally, make sure you install the game on an SSD (SATA3 or NVMe) instead of a traditional HDD. Given that it's an Unreal Engine 5 title, installing Tekken 8 on a hard drive can induce stutters due to texture streaming and can also result in crashes.

Update your graphics drivers

Another major step to consider while installing and playing any new title is to download and install the latest graphics drivers for your GPU. Both Nvidia and AMD roll out regular updates for their current-gen GPUs, which not only include minor bug fixes but also stability and performance improvements for the latest PC titles.

Updating your graphics driver is a fairly straightforward process. If you have AMD Adrenaline or Nvidia GeForce Experience installed on your PC, it will automatically update your graphics drivers without requiring a restart. However, if you want to manually download and update your GPU drivers, you can do so via AMD or Nvidia's official website.

While you're at it, make sure you're on an up-to-date version of Windows 10 or 11 and also have all necessary driver-level firmware on your PC updated as well.

Restore the game file cache

Lastly, if updating your graphics drivers and installing the game on a fast NVMe SSD doesn't help, you might want to verify the game's files using Steam. Verifying the game files usually takes roughly two to 10 minutes, depending on your CPU, but it does negate the need to uninstall and re-install a game from scratch, which can be quite a hassle given Tekken 8 is around 100 GB on PC.

Verifying game files on Steam is a straightforward process:

Launch Steam > Click on Library.

Right-click on Tekken 8 from the list of games.

Click on Properties > Go to Local Files.

Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

It will take some time while Steam checks for the missing components in the game's directory.

Once done, launch the title.

Verifying game files essentially scans the game's installation directory to look for corrupted or missing data and replaces them with a fresh download, so you won't have to redownload the entire game. Do note that you might need to wait a few minutes to rebuild the shaders after verifying the game files.

Unfortunately, if all of these fixes don't remedy the Tekken 8 crashing issue, you will need to wait for an official update from Bandai Namco. Since Tekken 8 came out just a day ago, a post-launch update won't be too far away, especially with Bandai Namco already having acknowledged the issues that many players have been facing with the game.