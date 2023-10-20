Tekken 8 beta error A-00100-00002-3: How to fix, reasons, and more

Bandai Namco’s latest entry, Tekken 8, is set for a global launch on January 26, 2024, now preceded by a final beta test. While most fighting game enthusiasts are thrilled to have their hands on the early gameplay, many could not receive the seamless experience they hoped for after encountering the error code A-00100-00002-3.

Riddled with the issue, players are unable to make their way into the game while the error message shows that the server is undergoing maintenance. It mostly occurs whenever the server is down or due to a poor internet connection.

Players can consider a few temporary solutions to help them deal with the A-00100-00002-3 error. In this guide, we have presented some basic things you should try to fix the specified issue in the current Tekken 8 beta.

How to fix the A-00100-00002-3 error code in Tekken 8

While there have been reports about the A-00100-00002-3 error code in Tekken 8 beta, no permanent solution has been made available yet. In that case, try temporary workarounds to gain access to the game servers.

1) Restart the game

Consider restarting the game a few times to fix the issue. It has been tried on and tested on various server problems, and the error A-00100-00002-3 is no exception.

More than often, a quick restart delivers the desired result and lets you connect with the servers. Remember, the solution will not work if the developers are actively working on server maintenance. However, the chances of that being the cause are relatively low.

You might experience the error again at any given time since it is only a temporary solution.

2) Check your internet connection

As specified, the error A-00100-00002-3 can stem from a poor internet connection. Hence, we recommend checking your connectivity to fix the problem.

For those facing poor connections, consider restarting your router to connect to the servers. Additionally, try switching to a different network if you can access multiple.

As a final resort, call up your internet service provider and translate the problem. They will try to fix any issue from their end, allowing you to hopefully play the beta.

3) Wait for the official patch

Bandai Namco has historically acknowledged errors reported by their beta testers. They also follow up with a quick patch to fix any bugs or issues plaguing their servers.

If none of the above methods are working for you, wait for the hot fixes to take action before you jump into the closed beta. Keep an eye out and download the latest patch whenever it becomes available to resolve the A-00100-00002-3 error code.

The Tekken 8 beta is available from October 20 to October 23, 2023.