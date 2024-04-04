Tekken 8 Eddy combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

Bandai Namco has outdone themselves with Tekken 8’s Eddy Gordo, as this Capoeira fighter feels stronger than ever. He has access to fluid stances and powerful mixups, a deadly combo that can easily overwhelm opponents in an arena. Not to forget, his frames are quite solid as well, which makes it difficult for any champion to punish him.

With Eddy achieving new heights, many players would want to pick him up as their main fighter. Hence, this article takes a closer look at some of his combos, heat moves, and more.

Tekken 8 Eddy Rage Art and Heat Moves

Here are the notations used to explain Eddy’s combos in Tekken 8:

1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) for the action buttons.

u, d, b, f (up, down, back, forward) denote directions.

u/f (up-forward), d/b (down-back), and 3+4 (left kick and right kick) are combined inputs that have to be pressed simultaneously.

The “F” is a forward hold.

The “qcf” will be a semi-circular motion on the joystick and “d, d/f, f” for keyboards, flatboxes, and other button-based controllers.

Rage Art

Enchente de Axe: During Rage, d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When hear activation is available, 2+3

: When hear activation is available, 2+3 Lufada : 4, 4

: 4, 4 Xango : f, 3+4

: f, 3+4 Lunging Brush Fire : b, 3+4

: b, 3+4 Chibata Ardente : During Negativa (d, 3+4, etc), 4, 3

: During Negativa (d, 3+4, etc), 4, 3 Vingativa Zanga : Approach (crouching enemy), d, 1+3

: Approach (crouching enemy), d, 1+3 Guerreiro Explosivo : During Heat, 3+4

: During Heat, 3+4 Rabo de Arraia Liberado : During Heat, qcf, 4

: During Heat, qcf, 4 Caveirinha Zangada: During Heat, 2+3

Tekken 8 Eddy combo examples

d/f, 3> 3, 3> During Bananeira 3, 3, 3> During Negativa, 3, 3

Eddy might not be a beginner fighter in Tekken 8, but he has an auto combo like Victor Chevalier, which is easy to execute. All it takes is a successful launch with Mirage, followed by a series of left-kick inputs to deal a whopping 61 damage to an opponent.

d/f, 3> b, 3, 3> During Negativa, 2> During Heat, 4, 4, F> b, 2> While rising, 2, 4> qcf, 3> d/b, 4, 4

This is a powerful Heat combo for Eddy Gordo that initiates with the Mirage launcher. You should be able to get a decent juggle on an opponent as long as you don't drop the inputs. Speaking of which, be careful of the Forward hold input, as it is easy to overlook.

While rising, 2> u/f, 4> During Negativa, 2> b, 1> While rising, 1, 4> qcf, 3> d/b, 4, 4

A lot of Eddy combos in Tekken 8 converge after a successful while rising hit. It might be a little difficult to execute at first, but once you nail down the timing, you can pretty much dominate matches. The input above is a prime example of how strong he can be, as it inflicts solid damage all while juggling the opponent to the edge of the arena.