Best Tekken 8 beginner characters ranked

Fighting games have never been an easy genre, and Tekken 8 takes things to the next level, offering a roster of over 30 unique characters, intricate combat mechanics, and more. With these elements at play, it will take new players quite some time to sharpen their skills. Given that the game has a steep learning curve, beginners are likely to wonder about the best characters to use to get their momentum going.

Hence, this article ranks the best beginner-friendly characters based on their combat efficiency and ease of use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best beginner characters in Tekken 8

5) Feng Wei

Feng Wei (Image via Bandai Namco)

Feng Wei might not be the easiest character to master in Tekken 8, but he can be a good pick for any beginner as long as they are aware of this game's fundamental combat system. He is a formidable fighter who incorporates both "God Fist" style Chinese Kenpo and Taijiquan to unleash powerful mixups that can easily disconcert opponents.

Feng’s combos are easy to execute, and his frames are crisp, which makes it really hard for anyone to punish him. Moreover, he can be quite aggressive, with his Iron Fortress Power Crush offering some extra protection in the battle.

4) Jun Kazama

Jun Kazama (Image via Bandai Namco)

Very few Tekken 8 fighters have the versatility that Jun Kazama has. She brings in a bucketload of pokes, powerful low attacks, and moves excellent for counter punishments. Her return in the sequel is a blessing for newcomers, as they now have a solid character to devote from the very beginning.

Jun Kazama’s combo deals a lot of damage to challengers, and things get even easier when you land the powerful Demon Slayer launcher. Let’s not forget that she can also unleash projectile attacks with her Miare stance. Overall, she shines as a fighter that can be used to compete in any rank.

3) Alisa Bosconovitch

Alisa Bosconovitch (Image via Bandai Namco)

All Tekken 8 beginners need a highly mobile character to have some control in the arena, and Alisa Bosconovitch is the perfect fighter for that. She is a strong android in this series who has access to annoying low blows that many newcomers fail to block.

Alisa’s Pickup and Inbound Kick is an easy one-hit launcher that can be employed in a variety of combos. Although her kit might feel a little gimmicky to use, you can deal some serious damage with her projectile attacks. She is truly agile when her thrusters let her easily engage and disengage a foe during a duel.

2) Paul Phoenix

Paul Phoenix (Image via Bandai Namco)

One of the franchise’s prominent fighters, Paul Phoenix, is back with a new appearance in Tekken 8. And he qualifies as one of the best picks for a novice player. Being trained in the art of Judo, he brings in a really straightforward kit that can be used to unleash simple combos.

However, don’t let his simplicity fool you, as he packs a punch, especially when he unleashes Phoenix Smasher, which can take away a big chunk of an opponent's HP bar. He can use this brutal strike to maintain pressure on foes and can easily punish targets for every wrong move they make.

1) Jin Kazama

Jin Kazama (Image via Bandai Namco)

Tekken 8’s protagonist, Jin Kazama, is someone not to be trifled with. He brings the best of both Mishima and Kazama's fighting styles to the table. Due to this, those devoted to him get to learn a lot about the fundamentals of Tekken's combat.

Picking Jin Kazama as the first character is a no-brainer, considering that every move in his arsenal is flawless. In addition, his Zanshin and Zeshin stances add variety to his mixups, which can easily daze opponents in the arena.

Overall, Jin is an all-rounder in the title, with access to good defensive and offensive moves.

