Is Tekken 8 available on Nintendo Switch?

Tekken 8 is easily one of Bandai Namco’s finest offerings for PC and consoles, as it brings in the iconic 3D fighter experience over Unreal Engine 5. With the title's official launch on January 26, 2024, many fans of the series have been curious about the game, including its availability on the Nintendo Switch. This hand-held console has become prominent over the years, with many developers releasing their titles for the ultimate portable experience.

So, did the Tekken sequel also make it over to the Nintendo Switch? Let's find out.

Unfortunately, Tekken 8 is not on Nintendo Switch

Despite Tekken 8 being one of the most accessible fighting games, it is unavailable for the Nintendo Switch. The official Bandai Namco webpage shows that the title is only playable on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

As of writing, there has been no firm indication from the developer to target switch players. Besides, the franchise has been avoiding the Nintendo platform altogether, and the same can be expected for the sequel. Despite that, the community awaits an official announcement for the series to appear on one of the most prominent hand-held consoles.

That said, Tekken 8 has a cross-play option, which enables players from all platforms to compete against each other. This ensures an extended multiplayer experience and further keeps the community intact. The developer has also added the convenience of toggling the cross-platform feature, which offers fans complete control over their matchmaking.

However, we have talked about a few issues regarding the Rollback Netcode in our Tekken 8 review, and it requires more refinement to provide smooth online gameplay.

For those willing to purchase the Tekken sequel, here are the editions to choose from, along with their prices:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

($69.99) Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

($99.99) Ultimate Edition ($109.99)

($109.99) Collectors Edition ($299.99)

As for the game's system requirements, it has fairly moderate hardware needs, especially for PC users. Players should be able to obtain stable FPS at ultra settings with a relatively mid-range GPU, such as the Nvidia RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti.

What other fighting games are on the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo Switch has a vast catalog of fighting games (Image via NetherRealm Studio, Bandai Namco, and Nintendo)

Here are some of the notable fighting games to boot up on the Nintendo Switch:

Mortal Kombat 1

Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

The King of Fighters 13: Global Match

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Among them, Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the most recent releases in the fighting game genre. While this NetherRealm title currently lacks a cross-play feature, it does offer cross-progression, allowing players to transfer their saved files from one platform to another.