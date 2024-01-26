Tekken 8 PC system requirements explored

Tekken 8 is set to be one of Bandai Namco’s finest offerings in the fighting game genre. Releasing tomorrow, January 26, 2024, a lot of PC players will want to run the game with playable frame rates. A quick glimpse at the minimum and recommended system requirements will help them determine whether their system can offer a playable experience.

For those who skipped the Closed Beta Test, having information about the system requirements is essential. Hence, this article will discuss the minimum and recommended hardware required to run Tekken 8.

Tekken 8 minimum system requirements for PC

Here are the minimum system requirements to run Tekken 8 on PC:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI or AMD Radeon R9 380x

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TI or AMD Radeon R9 380x DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

This will fetch gamers the playable frame rates they seek at low graphic settings.

Tekken 8 recommended system requirements for PC

For a better gameplay experience, a PC must meet the recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Bandai Namco has made the Tekken sequel quite accessible for PC users, given the specified processor and memory requirements are quite low. Additionally, an SSD for storage will facilitate a quick installation and faster boot-up speed.

Tekken 8 is currently available for preload, with its release scheduled for January 26, 2024, on all platforms. The title commands a little over 80 GB on the PlayStation 5 and up to 100 GB on PC.

That said, this fighting game sequel is available in multiple editions, with the Standard variant priced at around $70. The Deluxe Edition at a $79.99 price tag seems to be the most value-for-money as it rolls with a Playable Character Year 1 Pass.

The game currently has over 30 playable fighters, with more set to arrive in the future. The special pass will yield four additional characters and various cosmetic items for free, which players will have to purchase otherwise.