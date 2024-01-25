Tekken 8 Jun Kazama combo guide - Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

Tekken 8’s Jun Kazama is a serious contender in the arena, as she possesses powerful mid-pokes that can easily debilitate challengers if they are unaware of her combat style. Being trained in traditional Kazama-style martial arts, she is capable of riddling opponents with her mixups and unleashing powerful counterpunishment combos.

Tekken fans have been looking forward to Jun Kazama’s return after she was declared missing during the second King of Iron Fist Tournament story arc. Her playable debut is a welcome addition to the sequel, given how powerful her kit is.

That said, many players will likely use her at the beginning of their Tekken 8 journey. They can refer to the combos below to get started.

Jun Kazama Rage Art and Heat Moves in Tekken 8

Take note of the traditional Tekken notations before getting into the combos. The “1, 2, 3, 4” (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) inputs are used to denote the buttons, and for direction, we have used u/f (up-forward), d/b (down-back), and so on.

Some of Jun Kazama’s moves have the hold forward input, which has been indicated as "F."

Rage Art

Amatsu Izanami: During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst: When Heat activation is available, 2+3

Shunkei: 1+2

Ame-no-Habakiri: f, 2 (on hit or block), 1+2

Kagura: During sidestep (d, N or u, N), 4

Zuiun Renkyaku: During Izumo (u, 2), 3

Ame-no-Nuboko: During Miare (b, 1+2), 2

Yomotsu Ooyumi: During Heat 2+3

Yomotsu Mihashira: During Heat and Genjitsu 2+3

Jun Kazama combo examples in Tekken 8

d/f, 2> b, 4, 2> f, 3, 4> b, 2, 1, 4

Jun Kazama has an excellent set of combos in Tekken 8, and the one mentioned above is quite easy to execute in any match. It begins with a simple launch on contact, followed by a few mid and high-hits to complete the mixup.

f, 2> u/f, 3> f, 3, 2> during Izumo 1, 1> b, 2, 1, 4

Another simple combo begins with a powerful Demon Slayer launch. Make sure to time the inputs properly between the move string to juggle an enemy towards a wall.

f, 2> u/f, 3> during Heat 1+2, F> f, 4> b, 2, 1, 2> f, F, 2, F> during Genjitsu 2

The Heat System in Tekken 8 has allowed Jun to unleash a seamless combo that ends with one of her signature Genjitsu moves. Use it in any match to get a good wall carry on an opponent.

u/ f, 4, 3> during Miare F> during Genjitsu 4> f, 3, 2> during Izumo 1+2

This seamless input is another example of how great Jun’s mixups are in the arena. She begins with a powerful aerial mid-kick and chains it with a few heavy high hits.

Tekken 8 releases on January 26, 2024, across PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC.