Tekken 8 King combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

King is a force to be reckoned with in Tekken 8, as his moves are simply too difficult to evade. Not to forget, his grab game is menacingly strong. This jaguar-masked character incorporates both Lucha Libre and Pro Wrestling in his fighting style. For these reasons, he has been appearing more frequently in online matches.

This guide outlines a few King combos in Tekken 8 and details his Heat Moves.

Tekken 8 King: Rage Art and Heat Moves

When it comes to character moves, every Tekken title follows a traditional notation consisting of alphabets and numericals. For instance, the "u, d, b, f" (up, down, back, forward) denotes directional inputs, and the "1, 2, 3, 4" (left-punch, right-punch, left-kick, right-kick) buttons are used for action.

A lot of King moves require a forward hold action, which is indicated by the “F” input.

Rage Art

Anger Of The Beast: During Rage, d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Elbow Impact : f, 2, 1

: f, 2, 1 Shoulder Tackle : f, 2+3

: f, 2+3 Muscle Armor> Emerald Elbow : d/b, 1+2, 2

: d/b, 1+2, 2 Rapid King Onslaught : During Jaguar Sprint (f, 3+4, etc.), 1+3, (or 2+4)

: During Jaguar Sprint (f, 3+4, etc.), 1+3, (or 2+4) Freedom Face Buster : Approach crouching opponent d, 1+4

: Approach crouching opponent d, 1+4 Ultimo Jaguar: During Heat, 2+3

King combo examples in Tekken 8

u/f, 4> 1+2, 3> approach airborne opponent f, f, F, 2+4

Let’s start with a King combo that any Tekken 8 beginner should be able to execute. All it takes is a successful Jumping Knee Lift into Brutal Sting to unleash this easy 60 damage move string.

u/f, 4> b, 2, 4> during Heat, f, 2, 1, F> approach airborne opponent, f, 2+4> approach airborne opponent, f, f, F, 2+4

To get some extra juggle on your opponent, you can always go for a Heat-driven King combo. While the initial inputs aren't difficult to perform, you have to be careful in the end, as the consecutive grabs can be tricky.

u, 1+2> d/f, 4, 3> 2> b, 1, 2> approach airborne opponent, f, f, F, 2+4

This King combo in Tekken 8 can be a game changer when you land the perfect Capital Punishment. Once the target is knocked down, make sure to execute the Mincer cancel to get the perfect wallcarry.