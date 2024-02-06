Tekken 8 Victor Chevalier combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

The French fighter in Tekken 8, Victor Chevalier, is much more than elegant clothing and a three-piece suit, as he brings a unique Super Spy CQB fighting style to the arena. As a Navy veteran, he carries many high-tech weapons in his arsenal, including a laser katana, which he uses to unleash devastating power crushes and terrific mix-ups during combat.

The Heat System further empowers Victor’s entire kit, making him stand out as a flashy yet strong character in the franchise. This article compiles his Heat Moves and explores some of his sample combos that are worth using in matches.

Tekken 8 Victor Chevalier: Rage Art and Heat Moves

To explain Tekken 8 combos and moves, we have used traditional notations such as "u, d, b, f" (up, down, back, forward) for directions. The numbers "1, 2, 3, 4" (left-punch, right-punch, left-kick, right-kick) are used to denote the action buttons.

Rage Art

Coup de Chevalier: During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Carving Cameo : f, 4, 1

: f, 4, 1 Durandal : f, 1+2

: f, 1+2 Llawfrodedd : d, 2

: d, 2 Failnaught : b, 1+2

: b, 1+2 Flying Gentleman : During Perfumer (f, 3), 3

: During Perfumer (f, 3), 3 Monsieur Samurai : During Heat d/b, 1+2

: During Heat d/b, 1+2 Excalibur : During Heat u, 1+2

: During Heat u, 1+2 Longinus : During Heat and Iai Stance d, 2

: During Heat and Iai Stance d, 2 Elimination Samourai: During Heat 2+3

Victor Chevalier combo examples in Tekken 8

d/f, 2> 2, 2, 2> during Iai Stance, 2> 4, 3, 2

Let’s start with an easy combo that any beginner in Tekken 8 should be able to execute. This move string opens with a simple Arcadia launch, followed by a few right punch inputs to get some good juggle on an enemy.

u/f, 4> d/f, 4, 2> during Iai Stance 1, 2 ,2

Victor Chevalier might feel like a lazy design to many Tekken fans, but he certainly shines as a beginner-friendly fighter in the franchise with access to easy move sets. For the above combo, all you need is a good launch with Chatoyant Courage to successfully get some wallcarry on a challenger.

While rising 1> d/f, 4, 2> during Iai Stance, 2> d/f, 4, 2> during Iai Stance, 1, 2, 2

Sometimes, all you need is a good while rising combo to knock out a contender in the arena. This input is a perfect example of how deadly Victor can be against those oblivious to his combat potential, as it deals a whopping 67 damage.

d/f 2> d/f, 3, 4> during Heat f, 4, 1, F> d/f 4/ 2> during Iai Stance 2> d/f 4, 2> during Iai Stance 1, 2, 2

Although Victor’s Heat combo is a bit difficult to execute, it serves as the best tool to push an opponent to the edge of the map. Be mindful of the down-forward inputs in between the move string, and you should be able to batter the challenger efficiently in no time.

