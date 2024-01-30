Tekken 8 Lee combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

The highly anticipated fighting game Tekken 8 is finally out, and it features over 30 characters, with more to come in the future. Among them, Lee Chaolan stands out as one of the original fighters who has been present in almost every title of the franchise. He has intrigued fans over the years with his manipulative play style, and he is now back with a new appearance to gain more prominence as a character in the sequel.

Also known as Silver-Haired Demon, Lee has been trained in Mishima Style Fighting Karate and Mixed Martial Arts. He employs both techniques in the battle to dispatch opponents with quick footwork and powerful mixups. Not to forget, the new Heat System has further strengthened his combos, making him an absolute beast in the arena.

This article will go over Lee’s Heat Moves and list some of his combo samples.

Tekken 8 Lee: Rage Art and Heat Moves

Tekken 8 character combos can be best explained with traditional notations, such as “1, 2, 3, 4” (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) for action buttons. The directions have been denoted with "u, d, b, f" (up, down, back, forward).

Combinations like “u/f” (up-forward) and “1+2” (left punch and right punch) require you to press the buttons simultaneously. On the other hand, the “F” is a forward hold input.

Rage Art

The Marvelous Rose: During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Machinegun Kicks Cardinal : 4, 4, 4

: 4, 4, 4 Fabulous Whip : d/f, 4, 4

: d/f, 4, 4 Silver Revolution : b, 3+4

: b, 3+4 Pulse Blast : f, F, 3

: f, F, 3 Silver Slash : During Hitman (3+4), u, 3

: During Hitman (3+4), u, 3 Paradigm Breaker: During Heat, 2+3

Lee combo examples in Tekken 8

u/f,.4> 4, u, 3> during Heat, b, 3+4, F> 4, 3, 4> d/f, 3, 2, 3

With the Heat System in play, Lee’s combo potential has been pushed to the limit, and the inputs above are an example where he employs the mechanic to get some extra juggle on an opponent. This combo kicks off with a Silver Arrow hop kick, followed by a classic Lee Somersault.

f, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 4> while rising, 2, 4> b, 1, 1+2 (Perfect Input)

Acid Storm is one of Lee's deadly moves, and he can easily get a launch on a challenger. Make sure to follow-up with a proper Twister Heel into Double Fang Cardinal for maximum damage. The Perfect Input will restore some of the Heat energy.

u/f, 4> b, 2, 4, 3> f, 4, 1> f, F, 3

If you're a beginner in Tekken 8, this input should be easy to execute against challengers in an online match. Try to get a launch with the Silver Arrow, and the next set of moves are a bunch of simple punches and kicks.

During Hitman (3+4), 2> u/f, 3> b, 3, 3, F> f, 4, 1> d/f, 3, 2, 3

For those looking to utilize Lee’s manipulative play style, a classic Hitman combo is all you need to daze any opponent. It might be a difficult move to pull off for beginners, but it certainly packs a punch.

