Tekken 8: How to easily download a Ghost

The Super Ghost Battle mode is one of the best ways to improve as a player in Tekken 8. But to make the most of this system, you must download the Ghost of a player. Ghosts are AI versions of players who have picked up on their fighting style through data collected from their matches.

Your Ghost will keep evolving as you keep improving at the game. Hence, while opponents can use your Ghost to train against you in Tekken 8, you will be able to do the same with theirs.

From the Ghost of a professional Tekken god to that of your friends, there are many you can fight against and train.

How to download a player’s Ghost in Tekken 8

To download a player’s Ghost, you will need to:

Make your way to the Online Fighting Lounge and find the player whose Ghost you want to download.

Now clock on the Profile option and then select the option that says Download Ghost.

If you want to download the Ghost of “unknown” players you have faced in a previous match, you must make your way to match history, select the profile you want to train against and download their Ghost.

In Super Ghost Battle, you will also be able to play against the Ghosts of high-level and professional players who have reached a notable rank with the character.

To play against an updated version of a player’s Ghost, you must find their Profile and re-download their Ghost. As one gains more skill over time, it’s a good choice to train against their updated Ghost.

Note that it might take a few attempts to download a player’s Ghost. This is primarily because the AI will update their existing Ghost to the latest version.

After downloading a new Ghost or updating the older one, you can head into Super Ghost Battle and duke it out against the AI players.

