All Tekken 8 unlockable rewards and how to get them

Tekken 8 is shaping up to be one of the outstanding fighting games around and includes a bunch of intricate game modes. While most players seek its online battle experience, some want to experience its story content. Thankfully, the title has a bunch of unlockable rewards, including trophies, cosmetics, and more to offer as incentives for progressing through the campaign and Arcade Quest.

This article lists all the unlockable rewards in Tekken 8.

How to get Tekken 8 unlockable rewards

Almost every unlockable reward in this title requires you to complete a series of challenges in the campaign and Arcade Quest. Tekken 8's story mode is about four hours long and has 15 chapters in total. However, you can only get rewards from only a few episodes.

The key is to complete the relevant battle and go through the cinematics until the end of the chapter. It is worth noting that playing on higher difficulty settings will unlock some additional items. The process of obtaining the rewards in the campaign and Arcade Quest is the same.

That said, make sure to complete challenges in every arcade to unlock avatar customization accessories for this game mode. The following section further outlines all the unlockable goodies and their respective sources.

List of all Tekken 8 campaign unlockable rewards

Chapter 1 rewards

G.Corp. Plate (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) Violet Systems Plate

Plate (Bronze)

(Bronze) G Corp. Panel (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) G Corp. Health Gauge (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) Come, humanity! Unleash the dogs of war! (Trophy)

Chapter 6 rewards

Azazel's Core (Tekken Ball)

Chapter 7 rewards

Zaibatsu Plate (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) Plate (Silver)

(Silver) Zaibatsu Panel (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) Zaibatsu Health Gauge (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

Gauge (Bronze/Silver/Gold) You aren't alone anymore. (Trophy)

Chapter 12 rewards

I'll live on, together with my sins. (Trophy)

Chapter 15 rewards

10,000,000 Gold

Devil Plate (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) Plate (Gold)

(Gold) Devil Panel (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) Devil Health Gauge (Bronze/Silver/Gold)

(Bronze/Silver/Gold) Jin: Soul Chain (Outfit)

(Outfit) Kazuya: TK8 Style (Story Version outfit)

(Story Version outfit) Jin: TK8 Style (Story Version outfit)

(Story Version outfit) Side Story: Jun Kazama

Character Episode: Jun Kazama

Character Episode: Reina

Hope (Title)

(Title) Hope (Trophy)

(Trophy) Despair (Title)

(Title) Despair (Trophy)

List of all Tekken 8 arcade quest unlockable rewards

Gong arcade reward

1,000,000 Gold

Tournament Trophy (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) First Win! (Player Customization)

Phoenix arcade reward

1,000,000 Gold

Show-Off (Player Customization)

(Player Customization) Fire Plate: Red (Player Customization)

(Player Customization) Fire Panel: Red (Player Customization)

(Player Customization) Fire Health Gauge: Red (Player Customization)

(Player Customization) Full-Face Helmet: Flames (Avatar Customization)

Wonder City arcade reward

1,000,000 Gold

Beauty and Brains (Player Customization)

(Player Customization) Pearl Necklace (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Elegant Hat (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Butterfly Sunglasses (Avatar Customization)

Neptune arcade reward

1,000,000 Gold (Fight Money)

(Fight Money) Hell Yeah! (Player Customization)

(Player Customization) Suit: Floral (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Slacks: Floral (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Headphones: G Corp (Avatar Customization)

Kobushi Dojo arcade reward

1,000,000 Gold

Overwhelming (Player Customization)

(Player Customization) Baseball Cap: Right Side (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Slacks: Floral (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Signboard: Kobushi Dojo (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Tekken Logo (Avatar Customization)

Champion Cup arcade reward

10,000,000 Gold

New Encounters (Player Title)

(Player Title) Final Round Profile Background

Champion Cup Profile Background

Tekken World Tour Official Trophy (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Fingerless Gloves (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Metal Arcade Stick (Avatar Customization)

(Avatar Customization) Swept Back Hair (Avatar Customization)

Make sure to check out our complete Tekken 8 trophy guide if you want to be a completionist in this fighting game.