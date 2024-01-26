Tekken 8 online matchmaking error possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Tekken 8 online services have run into a couple of technical snags lately, thanks to the sheer number of players attempting to enter the game’s servers. While there is currently no permanent solution for this particular issue, readers can still attempt a series of fixes to try and troubleshoot the error, to varying degrees of success.

A breakdown of these Tekken 8 matchmaking bug fixes can be found below.

Reasons behind the Tekken 8 online matchmaking issues

There are a myriad of issues plaguing the Tekken 8 online servers at this moment, resulting in severe outages. As such, a large portion of the player base cannot connect to them at the time of writing.

As confirmed in a recent Twitter/X post, the game's online servers are currently underequipped to deal with the surge in player count. Additional reasons for the error may include ISP technicalities and poor internet connectivity.

Possible fixes for the Tekken 8 online matchmaking errors

Possible fixes for the Tekken 8 online matchmaking error have been listed below. Keep in mind that these fixes are temporary workarounds. Readers will likely have to wait until developer Bandai Namco Studios issues an official patch and/or additional servers to keep up with the massive influx of players.

Restart your game

As always, if all attempts to establish a successful Tekken 8 online connection fail, the nuclear method is to restart your game. Close the game by using the Alt+F4 key combination (if unresponsive) or via the in-game menu options.

Restart your game client to hopefully gain access to the Tekken 8 online servers once again.

Check your internet connection

Another option to consider before giving up entirely is to double-check your own internet connection. A myriad of issues may result in the dreaded Tekken 8 online errors, such as:

High, inconsistent ping

Using a spotty mobile network connection instead of a strong Wi-Fi connection

Network connectivity issues at the ISP’s end

Poor internet coverage in your area or an outage

Using VPNs or additional Network security services

As such, it may be necessary to either restart your router or double check internet settings before attempting to reconnect to the game.

Play through the game’s single-player campaign until the servers stabilize

Due to the massive influx of players, the Tekken 8 servers simply cannot keep up. There is not much else to do but wait until developer Bandai Namco finds a solution for the issue at hand.

The outages are expected to persist for a while, at least until the initial craze surrounding the launch dies down. As such, readers can choose to play through the brilliant single-player campaign of Tekken 8, battling against AI foes to further hone their skills in combat in preparation for whenever the game's online servers come back to life.

Tekken 8 is the latest entry in the beloved Tekken franchise, developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Akira. It is the eighth entry in the mainline Tekken saga, described as a final showdown between the father and son, Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama, respectively.

The game was released worldwide for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on January 26, 2024, to widespread critical acclaim.

