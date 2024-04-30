Tekken 8 patch 1.04 official notes: Balance changes, update details, and more

Bandai Namco has announced the Tekken 8 patch 1.04 official notes for the update scheduled to launch on May 8, 2024. It will bring forth a bunch of balance changes and adjustments to the fighters, something the game desperately needs to provide a holistic multiplier experience. That said, the patch notes also show the much-awaited nerfs to Dragunov and Azucena, alongside buffs to Leroy and more.

This article takes a closer look at the official changes for the next Tekken 8 update.

Tekken 8 patch 1.04 official notes explored

Following the Tekken 8 announcement of the seasonal roadmap, Bandai Namco rolled out the patch notes for the next major update. It will introduce a bunch of balance changes to the roster, alongside other functional improvements.

The following list outlines all the update details for patch 1.04:

Two new costume packs will be available for all playable characters: NINJA PACK and SHINOBI PACK.

A legacy costume for Lili and a free avatar customization item are also heading to the shop.

Optimized packet transmission and improved rollback processing for online matches.

The processing delay will be further displayed as a red icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Improvements to parameter names for each item in “PLAY STATS” and changes made to “My Replay & Tips” where players can skip extra animations.

Optimized loading times in “Exciting Replay.”

Fixed an issue where it was possible to customize Reina’s Kijin Face Guard and Surgical Mask simultaneously.

Other bug fixes regarding skin color in the “Character Customization.”

When it comes to balance changes, patch 1.04 touched upon the majority of Tekken 8 fighters. The notable characters are Azucena and Dragunov, as they have received significant nerfs for their kits since some of their moves were extremely overpowered.

The nerfing department for the next update also includes Xiaoyu and Feng, who were equally annoying to play against owing to their impenetrable in-game pressure. In contrast, previously struggling units like Leroy, Kuma, Panda, and Zafina have received significant buffs that could potentially improve their pick rate going forward.

Lastly, the patch 1.04 official notes also specify various adjustments to the overall kit of Jack 8, Lars, and Jun Kazama. All of these balance changes are bound to improve the online battle experience.

You can check out our Tekken 8 tier list which ranks the fighters based on their combat performance in the current month.