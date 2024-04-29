Tekken 8 announces upcoming updates: Seasonal roadmap, Lidia reveal, and more

In a recent tweet, Tekken 8 officially announced the upcoming update with seasonal roadmaps. The itinerary for Season 1 appears to be rather expansive, as it will introduce fresh balance changes, a new stage, a Story Mode chapter, and various in-game modes. Besides, Bandai Namco has further revealed Lidia Sobieska as the next DLC character.

This article takes a closer look at the latest Tekken announcement and further explores the contents of the upcoming update.

All upcoming Tekken 8 updates explored

With the release of Eddy Gordo in Tekken 8, the game is on its way to wrap up the spring lap, featuring major balance adjustments in the final update. The same was also reported via the official Season 1 trailer, where the gameplay of characters like Zafina, Leroy, and Panda was shown.

This potentially implies that the fighters in the preview will be subjected to balance changes, as some are struggling in the current meta. The details will be revealed in a separate patch note that will be released on April 30, 2024. Fans are advised to watch out for official announcements to find out about the fighter balances.

The summer updates will see the return of the Seaside Resort stage and Lidia Sobieska. Various leaks online have claimed Lidia as one of the Tekken 8 DLC fighters, and with the latest official reveal in the Season 1 trailer video, she is all set to debut on the playable roster.

A new Photo Mode will also be added to the game in the summer, allowing players to screen-grab their favorite battle moment.

The seasonal roadmap for autumn shows nothing major as of writing. However, fans will be interested to learn that a new chapter of Story Mode will be added, featuring Eddy Gordo. So far, we don’t have any official information regarding the next developments in the campaign, so players must wait for the update to find out.

Meanwhile, some balance changes and tweaking can be expected throughout Season 1, as Bandai Namco will constantly try to improve the overall gameplay experience. Besides, the Online Practice and Ghost vs. Ghost modes are expected in one of the future updates.

