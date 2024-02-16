Tekken 8 leak hints at Lidia, Marduk, and other DLC fighters

Bandai Namco’s most prominent fighting game, Tekken 8, has been out for three weeks, and the community is already wondering about the fighters that will make it to the first DLC. The officials have already revealed Eddy Gordo’s debut as the next champion, which leaves three more spots vacant in the character pass. This is where Lidia, Marduk, and Fahkumram are expected to appear, per the latest leaks.

The source of the scoop can be traced back to a datamine report that came out a week ago, highlighting the specified characters and a few more. This article will take a close look at each of the fighters and their expected release order.

Lidia, Marduk, and Fahkumram might be heading to Tekken 8 DLC

Expand Tweet

X user @shootmans, a credible leak source, presented a detailed breakdown of the datamine report, covering all the expected fighters for the Tekken 8 DLC. Based on the insight, Craig Marduk seems to be the character that will be making an exclusive debut right after Eddy Gordo.

Marduk has been a powerhouse in previous Tekken titles, as he employs the Brutal Vale Tudo Fighter style to maul down opponents with his oppressive grabs. In addition, his poke game has been strong enough to overwhelm other fighters in the arena.

Fahkumram is expected to be the next character in the release order. He is a Muay Thai champion who once terrorized online matches with his extended pokes and wall pressure shortly after his debut in the prequel. Given his overbearing history in the franchise, the community will likely have a divided opinion if he makes it to the playable roster.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, Lidia Sobieska is expected to make her appearance as the final fighter in the DLC. She is the Prime Minister of Poland in the Tekken universe and trained in traditional karate. She employs the fighting style to unleash powerful mix-ups that can easily overwhelm challengers in the arena.

If the leaks are true, fans will be able to witness an upgraded version of these familiar fighters, with the Heat system pushing their combo potential to the limit. As for the Tekken 8 beginners, they will have more fighters to kickstart their journey once all the DLC characters are out.

Check out our Tekken 8 tier list to find the best fighters for the month.