Tekken 8 server downtime today (May 7): Maintenance schedule, update release countdown, and more

Bandai Namco has scheduled Tekken 8 maintenance today, i.e., May 7, 2024, and it precedes the patch 1.04 release. The update is set to bring forth several balance changes to the existing fighters to improve the multiplayer experience. After the patch release, players will also see new cosmetics on the Tekken Shop, including a free avatar customization item.

The update will be rolled out globally within half an hour of the maintenance, where limited online content will be accessible. That said, this article takes a closer look at the official server downtime schedule. Readers will also find a countdown to track patch 1.04.

Tekken 8 server downtime for patch 1.04

Expand Tweet

Exciting content and updates are listed on the Tekken 8 seasonal roadmap, including the release of patch 1.04, which marks the end of the summer lap. The update will be preceded by maintenance, scheduled to commence on May 7, 2024.

Here is the server downtime schedule, per the official announcement:

Pacific Daylight Time (May 7): 6:30 pm-12 am.

(May 7): 6:30 pm-12 am. UTC : 1:30 am- 7 pm

: 1:30 am- 7 pm Japan Standard Time (May 8): 10:30 am- 4 pm

The server downtime duration will be around six and a half hours, during which most of the online content will be inaccessible. However, all offline game modes, like Campaign and Ghost Battle, should work fine after updating the game.

Tekken 8 patch 1.04 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Bandai Namco will roll out the update for Tekken 8 patch 1.04 during the maintenance break. The release details are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: May 7 at 7 pm (approx).

May 7 at 7 pm (approx). UTC : May 8 at 2 am (approx).

: May 8 at 2 am (approx). Japan Standard Time: May 8 at 11 am (approx).

The countdown below further shows the time remaining until the 1.04 update. It is worth noting that the timer does not account for any delays or rescheduling whatsoever.

The online sections will be active once the servers go live. You should then be able to launch both casual and ranked modes to try the fighter adjustments and other balance changes.

Some overpowered characters, such as Azucena and Dragunov, received heavy nerfs in patch 1.04. In contrast, underwhelming units like Leroy, Kuma, and Panda will be buffed after the update.

This sums up everything there is to know about the upcoming patch release. Make sure to keep an eye on Sportskeeda’s Tekken 8 hub for more information and updates.