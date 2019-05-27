PUBG Emulator: Tencent Gaming Buddy Player Festival Offers Rewards Including 3850 UC, Scar-L Skins and Much More

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 255 // 27 May 2019, 18:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tencent Gaming Buddy Player Festival

Tencent gaming has released an event for PUBG Mobile Emulator users. In this event player who plays PUBG Mobile through Tencent Gaming Buddy can have three chances to draw and win exciting rewards in the game. One of the major attractions of the event is 3850 UC and a permanent Scar-L skin.

What is Tencent Gaming Buddy (TGB):

Tencent gaming buddy is mainly an emulator which lets you play various games developed by Tencent right on your desktop. The emulator is designed very efficiently as a player does not need to set any major controls for himself. Everything in the emulator is well configured. It can be downloaded from Here.

The emulator has a size of 10 MB and can be installed very easily. After installation, you just need to tap on PUBG Mobile to download. Currently Tencent Gaming Buddy supports up to 5 major languages. All the controls are pre-configured just like all other PC games. You can still change controls according to your own comfort level.

How To Role Into Lucky Draw In The Festival:

There are three chances each computer will get if you play PUBG Mobile from Tencent Gaming Buddy. So, if your luck is running well you might get the best rewards out of the lucky draw.

Contents Of Lucky Draw:

#1 3850 UC

#2 Permanent Dcamo Scar-L Skin

#3 Nightmare Enforcer Set(30 days)

#4 Rename Card

Advertisement

#5 Emperor Penguin Set

#6 2xBP Card: 3-Day

#7 128 BP coins

To Join Event you need to follow these rules:

#1 Login with google play / Facebook on the event page.

#2 Install PUBG Mobile on Tencent gaming buddy.

#3 Log in the game center account (keep the game center account PUBG mobile account as same).

#4 Start PUBG Mobile to get lucky draw chances (You can get lucky draw 3 * time in total during the event every day).

#5 Click the "Redeem" button-enter your character ID and redeem code to get the reward.

#6 Every computer has only 3 chances to draw the prize every day.

Tencent Gaming Buddy Player Festival

Hence, if you play PUBG Mobile on Emulator or Tencent Gaming Buddy then visit the official Facebook Page of Tencent Gaming Buddy and from there you can enter the lucky draw. From there you can log in your ID via Facebook or Google and can get these three chances to have your lucky draw.

Tencent Games has introduced PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCS and mobile devices.

Stick to the Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Also, read

What is Tier Protection in PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update?