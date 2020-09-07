Free Fire is a renowned mobile battle royale game developed by a Vietnamese studio, 111 Dot Studios, and published by Garena, worldwide. This title recently achieved the incredible feat of 100 million peak daily active users.

When it comes to the number of downloads, this game is second to none, and has crossed the milestone of 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently imposed a ban on 118 Chinese apps by invoking Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The government blocked these apps as they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India".

The list consisted of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite – two of the most famous BR titles published by Tencent Games.

Several users also wish to know about any stakes that this Chinese conglomerate might have in Free Fire.

Tencent owns 25.6% shares of Free Fire's parent company

Tencent Holding (Image Credits: Tencent)

According to Wikipedia, before the IPO of Sea Limited at NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) in October 2017, Tencent Holdings was the major stakeholder of Sea Limited, with a 39.7% stake in the company.

However, as per the latest report published on NASDAQ's website by The Motley Fool on 1st August 2020, the Chinese conglomerate has a 25.6% share in Sea Limited, which is the parent company of Garena.

According to App Annie, Free Fire was the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America and Southeast Asia in the second quarter of 2020. This title also ranked third globally for downloads in the mobile games category in the second quarter.

