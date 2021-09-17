Tharsis and Speed Brawl are free on Epic Games Store this week

Last week, Sheltered and Nioh: Complete Edition were free in the Epic Games Store. Nioh was a surprise addition. Since the game has widespread appeal as one of the fine Soulslike games, fans were delighted to get the complete edition of the game for free.

Speed Brawl was earlier announced in the Epic Games Store to become free-to-claim alongside A Plague Tale: Innocence from August 5 to 12. However, the game was pulled from the deal for unknown reasons.

Epic Games Store is giving away Tharsis and Speed Brawl for free this week

Needless to say, Tharsis and Speed Brawl are not games that would excite many, especially after Epic Games Store gave away games like Nioh: Complete Edition and A Plague Tale: Innocence recently.

Nevertheless, Tharsis and Speed Brawl are still a welcome addition to the Epic Game Store library.

Tharsis

In Tharsis, the player controls four crew members of the Iktomi, Earth’s first manned space shuttle to Mars. Everything goes wrong incredibly quickly. The Iktomi somehow piloted itself into the middle of a micrometeoroid cluster, and it’s up to the player to repair the constant onslaught of damage.

Tharsis's gameplay is in the form of a tabletop game, building its core mechanics around the roll of dice. The game is built around player skill and not on luck. It also fits nicely into the “easy to learn, hard to master” category as well.

Speed Brawl

Speed Brawl mixes racing, 2D fighters and beat ‘em up altogether to create a splendidly fast-paced brawler. The cartoony art style and the fluid animations are really top-notch.

How to claim Tharsis and Speed Brawl from Epic Games Store

You have to first register an Epic Games account or log in to your account if you already have one. Two-factor authentication should be enabled in order to claim free games. Next, you need to navigate to the Epic Games Store page and add the free game to your library.

Downloading the Epic Games Launcher is not mandatory to claim free games, as it can be done through a web browser. However, the launcher needs to be downloaded in order to be able to play the games from the library.

