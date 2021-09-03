When is Fortnite coming back to iOS (Mobile)?

The Epic Games vs Apple court battle for Fortnite began over a year back on August 13, 2020, and there is still no definite outcome from the entire controversy. The battle blew up so much that the hashtag "#FreeFortnite" has been trending on Twitter ever since the debacle began, and it is still one of the most-searched-for tags on Twitter.

However, the real people losing out due to this drama are Fortnite fans who use iOS. They have been denied access to their favorite game for over a year now, and there is still no definite date as to when they can get their hands on the much-loved Battle Royale title.

ITS BEEN 8 MONTHS, ITS ABOUT TIME I GET TO PLAY FORTNITE ON iOS AGAIN #FreeFortnite — 1% Ducky (@duckybtw) May 3, 2021

However, there might be some positive news for the iOS part of the Fortnite community since speculation suggests that Fortnite may be coming back for iOS in October 2021.

Fortnite might be returning to iOS soon

The Epic Games vs Apple debacle has left fans wondering if they will ever see their beloved Battle Royale title back on iOS. However, there might be a way through which Fortnite might make its way back into iOS without even breaking Apple's Terms of Service. This can be made possible by GE Force Now.

Fortnite could potentially return to iOS through GeForce NOW in October. pic.twitter.com/LCM1R8nQY5 — MICHΛΞL NGUYΞN (@MacMike1000) May 6, 2021

But even that is just speculation at this point. There is no confirmation of the information, although it seems to have gotten fans very excited.

Epic Games won the legal battle against Apple, forcing the latter to agree to bend its strict policies regarding methods of payments. Therefore, Fortnite will be able to return to the App Store very soon, although no dates have been confirmed.

Epic have won the #FreeFortnite court and apple announced it will now allow other payment methods on apps!



we could see fortnite make a return to the IOS store soon — Hybrid | Fortnite leaks & News (@HybridLeaks_FN) August 27, 2021

If true, this will be a huge win for the Fortnite community, and iOS users can go back to enjoying their favorite title without any hassle.

iOS users have missed out on what can easily be called the most epic season in Fortnite so far, Chapter 2, Season 7. They missed out on the much-hyped Ariana Grande concert, along with the Juice WRLD tribute in Fortnite, which a lot of users sincerely regret.

However, things might be looking up for iOS users now since Apple has agreed to allow other payment methods that work in Epic Games' favor. Fortnite may be returning for iOS users in October, and as expected, fans cannot contain their excitement.

Edited by Srijan Sen