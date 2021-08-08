Is Fortnite Mobile for iOS devices coming back anytime soon? (August 2021 update)

After taking Apple to court over the Fortnite debacle of 30% commission for in-app purchases, Epic Games has now further filed an antitrust complaint against Google over the removal of the game from the playstore.

Essentially, by the looks of it, loopers using iOS devices have now been cut off from the game, and there's no clear cut indication about when things will start looking up.

Although Epic Games has potentially won the war against Apple during their lawsuit hearings, the real question to be asked and is being asked by fans worldwide is: "When will Fortnite be coming back on iOS mobile devices?"

WTF?! While its ongoing feud with Apple is rather well documented, Epic Games is also in the middle of an antitrust complaint against Google over the removal of Fortnite from the Play Store. Accordingto newly released court documents, Google at some #https://t.co/VBgIyGuQed pic.twitter.com/ZpExU49SgZ — amnesiacYT (@amnesiacyt) August 8, 2021

When will loopers be able to enjoy Fortnite Mobile on iOS devices again?

Well, the answer varies from player to player, however by the looks of it, major portions of Fortnite's player base on iOS devices have either been left without access to the game or have been stuck in the past seasons.

In any case, as stated time and time again, even if Epic Games wins the lawsuit, there is no guarantee that things will change, and iOS users will still have to wait to enjoy the game.

Furthermore, with the new complaint against Google, loopers on Android will have to resort to downloading Fortnite using the Epic Games app on their phone, which essentially bypasses third party stores

Although android players can still bypass the fail safes and enjoy the game, by all means, it's impossible for iOS players to download the game on their devices. Even if they could, without updates, it would make no sense for the most part.

The clash between the two tech giants is, in the true sense, "an unstoppable force, meeting an immovable object." While the giants slug it out, fans are losing their patience.

Some are calling for Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney to drop the lawsuit, while others have decided to hunker down and stand beside the developers no matter how long it takes.

Hey @TimSweeneyEpic Fighting apple for fair payment will cause loss in the lawsuit and we have been waiting for 1 year....... ey Tim just give up We want fortnite back any way — Dylan On Mobile (@DylanOnMobile) August 5, 2021

As of now, two months following the end of the hearing for the lawsuit, nothing seems to have changed, and both companies have remained tight-lipped about the future and fate of Fortnite Mobile on iOS devices.

With neither wanting to back down, and with pressure mounting on both sides, it's left to be seen what happens next. Until then all loopers can do is patiently wait.

