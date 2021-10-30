“That is so gross”: Pokimane reacts as Mizkif eats a piece of avocado that fell on her sock

An eventful stream held by Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and Imane "Pokimane" Anys has people questioning Mizkif's principles while simultaneously wishing they were him.

Mizkif, who was visiting Pokimane's house, gulped down an avocado that he dropped on the latter's sock after being dared to by her. The act, which was found disgusting by most (including Pokimane) was clipped and shipped to the Livestream Fail subreddit, where people regretted that they weren't in his place.

Pokimane dares Mizkif to eat a piece of avocado that fell on her sock

Mizkif recently visited Pokimane's apartment in Los Angeles, California, where they spoke about recent events and reacted to content together. The duo are known to be good friends and are often seen collaborating with each other.

The two happened to go live on Mizkif's channel right as OTK's live game show Loot Goblins began streaming, so they started watching it. As the stream went on, Pokimane noticed that Mizkif had dropped a piece of avocado onto her sock, which she showed to the camera.

The OTK founder jokingly put his hand out as if he were about to take the avocado to eat it, but immediately put it back. At that moment, Pokimane was struck with an idea. She dared Mizkif to eat it, and if he carried it out, she would gift him 100 subscribers.

Without a second of hesitation, the streamer held out his hand once again. While Pokimane was unsure on whether he was being serious or not, he said the following:

"Just give it to me, come on. Look, there's a reason why I have pink eye."

After she handed it to him, he immediately ate it and followed up, describing how it tasted:

"Little extra flavoring, some lint - not bad."

Many commented on the clip, saying that Mizkif was living the life that many could only dream of. Whether it was being said in jest or with absolute seriousness will be up to the reader to decide.

Mizkif and Pokimane are quite close, with many suspecting that the two were dating - especially after Rinaudo and his girlfriend Maya Higa publicly announced their breakup a few weeks ago.

Despite the breakup, Maya and Matthew are still good friends and can often be seen together on streams featuring their common friend group.

