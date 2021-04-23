"That guy can f**k people up for real": Joe Rogan gives his verdict on Jake Paul's "knockout power"

Jake Paul's stunning first-round KO victory over Ben Askren has made him the cynosure of all eyes, including Joe Rogan.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer's exploits are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore after he extended his prolific unbeaten run to an impressive 3-0.

Moreover, all three of his victories so far have been via vicious KOs, a pattern that seems to have become an intrinsic part of his free-flowing boxing style.

Despite being a highly polarizing figure in the world of entertainment today, there is certainly no denying the fact that Jake Paul has made the world sit up and take notice of his flourishing in-ring prowess.

In the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the MMA commentator and podcast host weighed in on Jake Paul's monumental rise in the boxing circuit.

Joe Rogan shares his honest opinion on Jake Paul's "real" boxing skills

Advertisement

Speaking to rapper Action Bronson in the latest episode of JRE, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the rise of the Paul brothers and why the younger brother, especially, should not be downplayed or underestimated.

"These Paul brothers, Logan and Jake , they're making some big-money moves and they got everybody talking about them, including us, especially after that one-punch knockout. People are trying to downplay who he is and what he does . I know when I see a guy who can punch . "

He also referred to Paul's previous victory over Nate Robinson, where he dispatched the NBA star in a similar fashion.

Describing his skills as an exhibit of "real knockout power," Rogan issued a strong word of advice to all of Jake Paul's doubters:

"When he knocked out Nate and then when he knocked out Ben Askren , that guy can f*****g crack. You do not want to get hit by him . He can f**k people up , that's real. You can hate on him all you want but you better recognize that guy can f**k people up for real "

With Joe Rogan vouching for Jake Paul's boxing credentials, expect the latter's stock and confidence to shoot through the roof as the search for his next opponent continues to heat up.