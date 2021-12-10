"That's stealing and lying about it": PewDiePie expresses his displeasure with fraudulent copyright claims on YouTube

One of the most popular and veteran YouTubers, PewDiePie, has always expressed himself through his videos pertaining to video games and hot topics across social media. In a recent video, he explained in detail the latest issue with YouTube and its copyright problems.
YouTube's reputation has tanked over the last two years after thousands of content creators saw complications that either got their accounts banned or were given warnings for idiotic reasons. Now, one of YouTube's most successful creators is taking the fight into his own hands.
PewDiePie rains fire upon YouTube's copyright problems
PewDiePie released a reaction video today where he elaborates on a serious problem ruining many creators' experience through copyright infringement issues. YouTube operates on a 'Four Factors of Fair Use' mindset to determine which videos should be flagged for copyright infringement and which ones should not.
He said:
"Keeping Toei Animation in mind, Japan, especially, is so notoriously dumb when it comes to copyright, backwards thinking, or just overall lacking in what most people agree with what is fair use and not. They just don't care, they're a big company."
In his video, PewDiePie mentioned a smaller YouTuber who had over 150 videos from his channel deleted due to copyright problems, and he actively states how wrong YouTube and the big corporations are for doing this. Felix is rallying the entire YouTube community to create awareness about this problem.
PewDiePie then spoke about his own older videos, stating:
"It's awful, it's awful. I mean, practically my entire library from 2016 and backwards is-it's just gone. It's going to take too long to deal with it."
PewDiePie clearly expresses how YouTube doesn't care about its creators in any manner. The company has been steamrolling thousands of creators for a long time, hindering any motivation behind making more videos.
According to a report PewDiePie read, he went on to say:
"They're kinda saying the majority still goes to the creator. Look, 60% of the time it favors you guys. Listen, if I accused everyone in the whole world of stealing from me and 60% then comes back and can prove that I'm wrong, that doesn't mean I'm 40% right. That just still means I'm 100% wrong...It's blatant theft a lot of the times, too."
The biggest issue, PewDiePie explains, is how YouTubers have to live on edge constantly due to how the platform can yank videos off a channel and ruin that creator's chances of any success. Some creators receive zero warning for copyright problems and see their dreams crumble to dust before their eyes.
Thankfully, PewDiePie is taking the matter seriously and is acting as a voice for the wronged creators on YouTube. His powerful influence could definitely get YouTube's attention and start paving the road to fixing these problems that destroy any incentive to make quality videos.