"TikTok hates Karl and TikTok is dumb": Pewdiepie calls out Karl Jacobs' haters

During a recent live stream, popular YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg defended fellow YouTuber Karl Jacobs.

Karl Jacobs has been featured in multiple Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson challenge videos since 2020. During a recent live stream, PewDiePie spotted a TikTok story accusing Karl Jacobs of "ruining" MrBeast and responded by defending the Minecraft YouTuber.

@KarlJacobs_ WAKE UP I WANT TO DO A TASTE TEST WITH YOU FOR INSTAGRAM — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 26, 2021

Apart from the allegations related to MrBeast, Karl Jacobs has recently been criticized for previously supporting former Twitch streamer Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino. PewDiePie mentioned only the allegations related to MrBeast and called TikTok “dumb.”

Actually. He tries to be funny all the time ending up making it cringe. When they film him he always has to do a dance or scream. I get some younger kids find screaming funny, but I'm sure a lot don't. — ValskraaCapo (@MrFiliboy) April 4, 2021

PewDiePie calls out Karl Jacobs’ haters and calls TikTok “dumb”

During the recent live stream, PewDiePie stumbled on a TikTok story that claimed Karl Jacobs was responsible for “ruining” MrBeast. The argument had earlier been made on Twitter and TikTok, despite there being no proof of Jacobs’ effects on MrBeast’s popularity. He has been pulling in similar numbers and the idea has been refuted by multiple content creators, including commentary YouTuber Acheeto, who posted the following video on the matter.

PewDiePie’s thoughts were similar, as he defended Karl Jacobs and said that the YouTuber had done nothing wrong:

“Let’s all be real this M* ruined MrBeast. Okay, I have seen more than one of these, of people hating on Karl for no reason. Is that Karl he looks so different Why? Stop hating on Karl he didn’t do nothing. I am calling on all Karl haters, alright? You are just jealous.”

While the community seems divided on the controversy surrounding Karl Jacobs’ support for Ice Poseidon, people have defended him against allegations of “ruining” MrBeast. PewDiePie summed it up by talking about TikTok.

“Stop hating. Haters, they hate themselves. Don’t worry Karl, don’t be sad. Well, TikTok hates Karl, and TikTok is dumb, dummy dumb.”

today i was walking in my small cottagecore village when a young man stopped me outside near a strawberry farm. he told me, "darling, you look beautiful. karl jacobs ruined mr beast btw" i then pushed him down a wishing well. he fell all the way to the bottom. good riddance <3 🍓 — ray (@raylovesgnf) April 27, 2021

Watching mr beast videos solely for Karl jacobs because he is wonderful — Avi / julia ⧖ ranboo my beloved (@cryptidbard_) April 26, 2021

i judt saw people hating on karl jacobs and saying that he ruined mr beast. dude if u dont like someone, dont pay attention to them itd that easy — toby missing gigi hours 🏳️‍⚧️ ✡️ (@g0ldengnf) April 1, 2021

You know who's really cool? Karl Jacobs. He not only made mrbeast videos more enjoyable but he also does amazing streams! Also he looks cool. I look up to him since I want to be a content creator some day. I have so much respect for that man. He deserves so much more love. — 𓂻 safe for Ramadan! (@iguanasworlds) April 28, 2021

As far as the allegations related to MrBeast are concerned, Karl Jacobs is getting criticism for simply appearing on MrBeast’s videos. Fans have rushed to support Jacobs and also appeared happy with PewDiePie's comments about the situation.

Watching Pewdiepie defend Karl Jacobs on his newest video “TikTok is Cringe” just made me so happy!#karljacobs #tiktok — SquishyCat (@squishycatalt) April 13, 2021

karl posted this on his priv! the video is just pewdiepie defending karl and talks about how he shouldn’t get hate [: pic.twitter.com/QeKySfcz0k — feral boys updates! (@theferalupdates) April 14, 2021

pewdiepie defended karl in his new video man i love pewdiepie — C ψ (@notdun_) April 13, 2021

PewDiePie has not responded to the allegations levied against Karl Jacobs regarding the Ice Poseidon drama. Jacobs has been on the receiving end of huge criticism for supporting and “stream-sniping” Ice Poseidon in the past.

His apology was met with further criticism from the likes of Daniel “Keemstar” Keem and Ice Poseidon himself. For more information about the controversy, the following article can be read.