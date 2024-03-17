The 5 best horse-riding games

Horse-riding games allow you to take part in an exhilarating journey across vast, fantastical realms. Whether you are a seasoned equestrian or a casual gamer seeking fresh new adventures on a majestic steed, you’d be happy to know that there are quite a few action-adventure games that re-create the most authentic horse-riding experience.

In this article, we’ll list down five RPG titles that will surely ignite your passion for horse-riding. Discover the top five horse-riding games that offer medieval landscapes and breathtaking vistas to keep you engaged for months.

5 horse-riding games to re-awaken the inner equestrian in you

1. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt arguably offers the best representation of medieval Europe during the Dark Ages through its stunning landscapes and world designs. This open-world RPG adventure does a fantastic job of narrating a great tale in which players control Geralt of Rivea a professional hunter in search of his adopted daughter.

As Geralt, you’ll get to see a vast open-world, most of which can be explored on horseback. You’ll get to engage in violent combat and make decisions that could potentially change the fate of the world along the course of your journey. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt offers picturesque landscapes, filled with monsters, magic, and many other unknowns, so do give this horse-riding title a try.

2. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima teleports players back in time to the islands of Japan on the eve of an infamous Mongol invasion. The title not only presents a meticulously crafted and partially historically accurate narrative rooted in Japanese folklore, but also complements it with stunning graphics and impeccably smooth combat mechanics. Furthermore, it delivers an incredibly realistic horse-riding experience.

The horse-riding feature in Ghost of Tsushima adds an extra layer of enjoyment while traversing the mountainous Japanese islands. Features such as the ability to catch your horse while running without having to stop and awkwardly shuffle around trying to get close enough to the horse are small additions that makes horse riding a thrilling experience in Ghost of Tsushima.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Created by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 takes us on a perilous journey across a vast open-world representing five states of 19th century America. The title follows the exploits of Protagonist Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and a member of the Van Der Linde gang.

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers an action-packed storyline, most of which unravels on horseback. Rockstar Games must be credited for nailing the horse-riding mechanics. Simply roaming around the vast stretches of the fictionalized American landscape filled with small villages and towns is a breathtaking experience in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The various horse breeds that you get to work with along with the task of taming them, keeping them happy, and building bonds with them makes Red Dead Redemption 2 one of the best horse-riding titles ever created.

4. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed series has included horse-riding in many of their titles, but it’s Valhalla where it feels the most realistic. The storyline in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla unfolds in the Viking Age, where horses play a critical role in exploring the vast landscape of ninth-century England.

Every time a new quest is handed, the protagonist Eivor gets to summon one of his trusted steeds for another gallop across the picturesque landscape of medieval England. There is even a side-quest in Valhalla where Eivor gets to consume psychedelic mushrooms and eventually goes on to have a conversation with his horse.

5. Shadow of the Colossus Remake

At last, we have a less talked about horse-riding game, and yet manages to deliver a realistic experience, Shadow of the Colossus Remake. Released in 2018 only for PS4, it is a remake of the original game created in 2005 by developers Team Ico. This action-adventure title takes players on a breathtaking journey through ancient lands seeking out powerful beasts.

While the horse-riding in Shadow of the Colossus Remake doesn’t involve any out-of-the ordinary adventures like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, however, the title does have one of the most cinematic horse-riding experience. The controls are easy and do not get buggy, making this horse-riding title easily at par with Ghost of Tsushima and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Are there any other horse-riding games that deserve mention? Which of these horse riding games will you try out? Let us know in the comments below.

