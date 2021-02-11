Gary Oak was the main antagonist of the Pokemon anime series for quite some time.

He often belittled Ash Ketchum and his companions. Gary Oak's goal was to dominate as a Pokemon trainer and prove that Ash was nowhere near his level.

While his demeanor changed after a while, he was still a devastating trainer in battle. The anime series saw some iconic Pokemon that even translated to the in-game rival that Gary Oak used.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 5 best Pokemon Gary used in the anime

#5 - Nidoqueen

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Gary Oak's Nidoqueen was incredible. The first time she appeared in the Pokemon anime, Gary used her to help defeat Team Rocket. The villains were attacking Professor Oak's laboratory and Gary was there to defend his grandfather. She also dominated Ash's Tauros in the Silver Conference, only to fall to Snorlax.

#4 - Scizor

Image via The Pokemon Company

Scizor was Gary's ace in the hole during the Silver Conference battle against Ash. Typically, Ash uses Snorlax in dire situations. That was the case in this battle. Snorlax emerged and was set to turn the tide in Ash's favor. That was until Gary sent out his Scizor. Scizor absolutely ran through Snorlax and Muk. It took Ash's Charizard to finally put Scizor out of the battle.

#3 - Umbreon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Evolved from Gary Oak's iconic Eevee, Umbreon was a sight to behold. This Umbreon is a reason many fans utilize its incredible battle prowess. It was extremely agile and was shown to easily defeat an Alakazam. It was also vital in defeating Team Rocket with Ash prior to the Silver Conference battle. It was left with Professor Oak when Gary continued his adventure with only his Blastoise.

Advertisement

#2 - Blastoise

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gary's Blastoise started as a Squirtle. It was the first Pokemon he ever had, gifted to him by his grandfather Professor Oak. Blastoise is the most used, most seen, and longest running partner of Gary in the Pokemon anime. Blastoise has given Ash and many other trainers plenty of trouble. It took Ash's Charizard to beat it in an incredible battle.

#1 - Arcanine

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gary Oak's Arcanine is his most majestic Pokemon. Seeing Arcanine for the first time in the anime was something special. Arcanine often defeated Pokemon that should have won with a type advantage. The first time it was seen losing was to Mewtwo of all Pokemon. Arcanine was just insanely powerful and beautiful to watch in action.