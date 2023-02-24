The 5 best weapons in Atomic Heart and how to get them

Atomic Heart has recently been released and the game features a lot of different weapons that are useful at various ranges. It is currently a hot take on video games and can be played on PC and Xbox, thanks to Microsoft for making it easily accessible to Xbox Game Pass holders.

Every weapon is unique in Atomic Heart, which is useful under different circumstances and is available in different parts of the game. They can be found or can be crafted with different materials.

This article will try to list the five best weapons that can be obtained in Atomic Heart along with the steps to get them.

The best weapons to craft and find in Atomic Heart

There are many threats in the game such as beasts, mutated humans, various androids, and much more. Players are required to upgrade their arsenal for every upcoming menace.

Not every weapon is created equally, but some weapons are best of their class. While there are various weapons to choose from, these are the best weapons that can be found in Atomic Heart:

5) The Fox

The Fox weapon (Image via Atomic Heart)

This one-handed weapon can knock back enemies further away as well as slice their heads off easily. It is the more powerful variant of the early two-handed weapon Swede. The Fox can damage and stagger the foes that can resist one-hit blows, and it can be swung at a faster pace since it is a light weapon.

The Fox can be obtained by following these steps:

Activate the Hot Pursuit quest

Travel through the Vavilox Complex Cable Car; the objective will update to Cross the Seedbank.

Turn towards the right side and climb the wooden boxes and a number of large chests will be present.

Open the chests and the blueprint will be available in one of them.

4) Pashtet

The Pashtet is a one-handed sharp melee weapon that can tear the heads of enemies with a single swing and can cut them into pieces. It can be used with a combination of abilities to take its power to its full potential. It lacks knockback, so it is better for a small number of enemies.

Players can get their hands on Pashtet by following the steps below:

Visit the Vavilov Complex.

Locate the chest in the Algae workshop hallways.

Open the chest to obtain the Pashtet blueprint.

3) AK-47 Kalash

AK-47 Kalash is one of the iconic weapons making an appearance in most first-person shooter games. It holds massive firepower and damage ability, which is no different for Atomic Heart.

The automatic assault rifle in the game can rip enemies in its place but has one flaw which is low accuracy. The weapon is automatic, which means that it is easier to run off ammunition. However, there are various upgrades that players can opt for to counter the limitations.

The steps to get AK-47 Kalash are as follows:

Visit the Vavilov Complex

Enter the room called The Cold Lab.

Fill the canisters with plants.

Open the chest to receive the AK-47 Kalash blueprint.

2) Fat Boy

Fat Boy is a rocket launcher in Atomic Heart that can deal high damage to a large group of enemies and is very effective against tanky enemies. The weapon is most effective against bosses rather than in most normal fights because of its slow fire rate.

The Fat Boy can be grabbed by following the steps below:

Activate Petrov of Opera quest.

Follow through the Sky's the Limit mission.

After the train crashes, locate the chest on the docks beside the boat station.

Open the chest and grab the Fat Boy blueprint.

1) Zvezdochka

Zvezdochka is a powerful mid-early game weapon that can perform high damage with swings. This melee beast does not require to be charged and can be upgraded further to shoot and throw its blades to slice enemies before giving them any chance.

The steps to get Zvezdochka are as follows:

Active Breath of the Air objective.

During find an exit from the village objective, locate a two-storeyed building with a lawn.

Climb to the upper floor and locate the chest in the balcony.

Open the chest to receive the Zvezdochka blueprint.

Poll : 0 votes